NATO chief warns of ‘civil unrest’ sparked by energy cuts and the price of living crisis

Vladimir Putin’s ‘energy blackmail’ over Europe could lead to ‘civil unrest’ this winter, the NATO Secretary General has warned.

Jens Stoltenberg acknowledged that winter ‘will be hard’ as ‘families and businesses feel the crunch of soaring energy prices and costs of living’ in the coming months.

Writing in the Financial Times, the boss of the Western security alliance said that it is worth paying the price to support Ukraine.

He said: ‘Winter is coming and it will be hard. Hard for the Ukrainian people and armed forces who are fighting for their freedom, and hard for those of us who support them.

‘Our unity and solidarity will be seriously tested, as families and businesses feel the crunch of soaring energy prices and costs of living caused by Russia’s brutal invasion.

‘We face a difficult six months, with the threat of energy cuts, disruptions and perhaps even civil unrest. But we must stay the course and stand up to tyranny — for Ukraine’s sake and for ours.’

Vladimir Putin’s ‘energy blackmail’ over Europe could lead to ‘civil unrest’ this winter, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg (pictured) has warned

Personal belongings are saved in a pile as workers look through the rubble after shelling at a residential building in Kharkiv

A view shows the Orenburg gas processing plant of Gazprom in the Orenburg Region, Russia

Stoltenberg warned that Putin could carry out further aggression against Russia’s neighbours and even attack NATO allies if he is emboldened by success in Ukraine.

Today, Putin denied that Moscow was using its energy exports as a ‘weapon’ after Russia halted natural gas deliveries via a key pipeline to Europe.

The Nord Stream pipeline has been closed for several days after Russia said it would be under repair for an indefinite period of time, reinforcing fears of an energy price crisis in Europe with winter approaching.

Europe, which is heavily dependent on Russian supplies, has accused Moscow of using energy as blackmail in response to sanctions over Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine.

Russia choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

‘They say that Russia uses energy as a weapon. More nonsense! What weapon do we use? We supply as much as required according to requests’ from importers, Putin told the Eastern Economic Forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok.

Workers help clear debris after shelling at a residential building in Kharkiv which faces constant shelling

A Ukrainian firefighter works to put out a fire at a destroyed residential building after a Russian military strike in Slovyansk

Russian gas giant Gazprom said Friday that Nord Stream – due to reopen last the weekend after three days of maintenance – would remain shut for repairs after oil leaks were found in a turbine.

The halt in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline means Russian gas shipments have fallen 89 per cent from a year ago.

Russia used to supply 40 per cent of Europe’s natural gas, and even more to Germany, where inexpensive energy was a pillar of the economy.

There’s still some Russian gas flowing to Europe through a pipeline passing through Ukraine into Slovakia, and another crossing the Black Sea to Turkey and then to EU member Bulgaria.

Russia started cutting back gas as early as last summer, before the war in Ukraine started. That sent gas prices sharply higher.

Then Gazprom cut off a number of European countries after they responded to the outbreak of the war by banning many dealings with Russian banks, businesses and persons.

Ruins of a psychiatric hospital are seen after the Russian night shelling in Kramatorsk

Ukrainian firefighters work to put out a fire at a destroyed residential building after a Russian military strike in Slovyansk

Ukrainian rescuers work on the site after airstrikes destroyed a residential building in Kharkiv

The reductions have led to soaring natural gas prices, which have hit records in the past few weeks.

The Kremlin insists sanctions have prevented the proper maintenance of Russian gas infrastructure and, in particular, blocked the return of a Siemens turbine that had been undergoing repairs in Canada.

‘Give us a turbine, we will turn Nord Stream on tomorrow’, Putin said at the Vladivostok forum.

‘We are ready to do this tomorrow, just need to press a button. But we were not the ones who introduced sanctions,’ Putin added.

Speaking about the possibility of a price cap on Russian natural gas, Putin said it was ‘another stupidity’ and ‘another non-market solution with no prospects’.

Putin warned that Moscow will stop deliveries to countries that introduce price caps on Russian energy exports.

‘We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests),’ he said. ‘No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing.’

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday proposed that member states agree a price cap that would ‘cut Russia’s revenues’ used to finance military action in Ukraine.

Putin warns the West will ‘keep freezing’ if energy price caps are imposed – and Russia will stop all gas and oil supplies

By Rachael Bunyan for MailOnline

Russian President Vladimir Putin today warned that the West will ‘keep freezing’ if price caps are imposed on Russia’s oil and gas exports.

Putin told an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that Russia will stop all gas and oil supplies if those price caps go ahead.

The Russian leader, 69, said that European calls for a price cap on Russian gas were ‘stupid’, and would lead to higher global prices and economic problems in Europe.

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy democracies announced plans to impose a price cap on Russian oil exports last week by barring insurance or shipping companies from helping Russia sell oil at prices above the set limit.

Putin warned the West that Russia would walk away from its supply contracts if they imposed price caps on the country’s exports, adding that Moscow will have enough customers in Asia.

‘We will not supply anything at all if it is contrary to our interests, in this case economic (interests),’ Putin said. ‘No gas, no oil, no coal, no fuel oil, nothing.’

He added: ‘We would only have one thing left to do: as in the famous Russian fairy tale, we would sentence the wolf’s tail to be frozen.’

‘Those who are trying to impose something on us are in no position today to dictate their will,’ Putin said.

‘They should come to their senses.’

Russia is the world’s second largest oil exporter after Saudi Arabia, the world’s top natural gas and wheat exporter. Europe usually imports about 40 per cent of its gas and 30 per cent of its oil from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin says Russia will stop oil and gas supplies if price caps are imposed

If Putin does stop oil and gas supplies from reaching Europe completely, this would have devastating consequences for ordinary people as it would increase already eye-watering energy prices.

Natural gas provided by Russia powers Europe’s factories, generates electricity and heats homes.

Pointing to rising energy prices in Europe ahead of winter, Putin insisted Russia would supply nothing outside of existing contracts, quoting a Russian fairy tale: ‘Freeze, freeze, the wolf tail’.

‘They have several solutions. Either subsidising high prices, which is bad because it won’t change consumer behaviour… or reduce consumption,’ he said.

‘From an economic point of view, it is correct. From a social point of view it is dangerous, it can lead to an explosion. It is better to adhere to contractual obligations, to civilised rules,’ Putin said.

He added: ‘The demand is so high on global markets that we won’t have any problem selling it.’

‘An attempt to limit prices by administrative means is just ravings, it’s sheer nonsense,’ Putin added. ‘It will only lead to a hike in prices.’

EU energy ministers are due to meet on Friday to discuss how to respond to reduced gas supplies from Russia and a surge in prices that threaten to overwhelm businesses and consumers as demand rises in the colder months.

However, a plan to cap prices for Russian gas, one of the main measures being weighed by the EU, was thrown into doubt when a Czech minister said it should be taken off the agenda.

The Czechs are helping to guide discussions as holders of the EU’s rotating presidency.

‘It is not a constructive proposal, according to me. It is more another way to sanction Russia than an actual solution to the energy crisis in Europe,’ Czech news agency CTK quoted Industry Minister Jozef Sikela as saying.

Putin told at an annual economic forum in the far-eastern port city of Vladivostok that European calls for a price cap on Russian gas were ‘stupid’, and would lead to higher global prices and economic problems in Europe

The Russian leader, 69, (left with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan) warned the leaders that Russia would walk away from its supply contracts if the West imposed price caps on the country’s exports, adding that Moscow will have enough customers in Asia

The energy crisis facing Europe has grown more acute after Russia’s Gazprom fully suspended gas supplied through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany after it said it found an engine oil leak during maintenance work last week.

Putin rejected Western claims that Moscow was using gas as a weapon to break opposition to its invasion of Ukraine by suspending the gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany.

Putin said Germany and Western countries themselves were to blame for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline not being operational and that Ukraine and Poland decided on their own to switch off other gas routes into Europe.

‘Nord Steam 1 is practically closed now,’ Putin said as he called Germany to return a turbine for the pipeline’s Portovaya compressor station that would allow Russia to resume pumping gas.

‘There is an oil leak there – it’s a possibly explosive situation, a fire hazard. The turbine cannot work. Give us a turbine and we will turn on Nord Stream 1 tomorrow. But they don’t give us anything,’ he said.

Facilities to receive and distribute natural gas are pictured on the grounds of gas transport and pipeline network operator Gascade in Lubmin, northeastern Germany, close to the border with Poland – the industrial infrastructure includes a receiving and distribution station for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

But Putin said Moscow was ready to turn back on the crucial Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany as soon as a key turbine was returned to Russia from repairs.

Gazprom started cutting supplies through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

The reductions have led to soaring natural gas prices, which have hit records in the past few weeks.

The impact of the surge in prices of gas and oil is forcing companies to curtail production and governments to spend billions on support to cushion consumers from the impact.

Europe’s electricity industry body urged governments to provide emergency credit to energy companies facing a liquidity squeeze from soaring collateral needs as power prices rise.

In Germany, a survey showed that more than 90% of medium-sized companies see rising energy and raw materials prices as a major or existential threat, highlighting the growing risks for the ‘Mittelstand’ which forms the backbone of Europe’s largest economy.