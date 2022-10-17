NATO begins nuclear exercises amid Russia war tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) – NATO began Monday with its long-planned annual nuclear exercises in northwestern Europe, as tensions simmer over the war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin’s threat to use all means to defend Russian territory.

Fourteen of NATO’s 30 member states would participate in the exercises, which the military alliance said would involve about 60 aircraft, including fighter jets and surveillance and refueling aircraft.

Most of the war games will be held at least 1,000 kilometers (625 miles) from Russia’s borders.

US long-range B-52 bombers will also participate in the maneuvers, called Steadfast Noon, which will last until October 30. NATO does not allow access to the media.

NATO said training flights will take place over Belgium, which will receive Steadfast Noon this year, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom. The exercises use fighter jets that can carry nuclear warheads, but no live bombs are used.

The exercises were planned before Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February. Russia usually holds its own annual maneuvers around the same time, and NATO expects Moscow to deploy its nuclear forces sometime this month.

PART: