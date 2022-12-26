Nat’l Grid: 13K Still No Power in Western New York

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) – Snow was light across much of the Capital Region and North Country around Christmas, but other parts of the state were less lucky. On Monday, National Grid shared an update on the aftermath of a multi-day snowstorm that consumed miles of western New York, claiming lives along the way.

Around noon Monday, National Grid reported that power had been restored to more than 89,500 of the more than 100,000 power customers affected by a snowstorm that began over the weekend. About 13,000 residents are still without power, many of whom are in the city of Buffalo. On Monday, crews were hard at work putting things right and making roads and residences safe again.

“We want to assure our customers that we have the resources in the region to achieve our goal of restoring every customer, but access to our systems remains our biggest hurdle. More than 3,000 staff are on the ground with enough trucks and tools to make what repairs we can,” National Grid said in a Facebook post.

Around 10 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service reported 49.2 inches of snow accumulation at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. National Grid noted that the amount of snow in the area has made reaching some points on the power system impossible without a lot of work. Snow and vehicles blocking the roads have made transporting equipment just as tricky.

The blizzard has also left a deadly toll in western New York. As of Monday morning, Buffalo authorities reported that a total of 27 area residents had died as a result of the storm. Some died while shoveling, others in snowbanks and cars, and still others due to a medical crisis that could not be attended to by emergency services.

“This storm was unprecedented, but equally powerful has been the response from emergency services at all levels,” National Grid wrote. “We are committed to working around the clock until all customers are back on track.”