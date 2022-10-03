Native Americans’ decades-long struggle for control over sacred lands is making progress

Mauna Kea Observatory, Hawaii, United States. Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Who should manage public land sacred to Native Americans?

That is the question that the United States government and some states hope recent policy changes will address by giving indigenous people greater ownership of the management of such land. Co-management, as the policy is called, could ease the friction that arises when sacred landscapes are managed without input from Native Americans.

Mauna Kea, a dormant 13,802-foot volcano on the island of Hawaii, is one such example. The mountain is administered as public land by the state of Hawaii. Native Hawaiians have protested Mauna Kea’s state management for decades has said Hawaii has allowed too many research buildings on their sacred mountain, interfering with their ability to practice their religion.

This type of conflict is not unique to Hawaii. Indigenous peoples have lived in what is now the United States thousands of years and developed intimate relationships with the countries they call home. For years, indigenous people across the country have asked for more input on how the government manages areas they consider sacred.

Now the government can finally listen.

‘We worship there’

Like a Native American scholar of religion and the environment, I am interested in the relationship with the natural world and their struggle to protect their sacred landscapes.

Native Hawaiians believe that Mauna Kea de first creation of the Earth Mother, Papahānaumoku, and the Sky Father, Wākea. The mountain is an important part of their origin story.

For astronomers, the mountain has another meaning. they believe the summit of Mauna Kea has the clearest skies for conducting research. For the past 50 years, the state of Hawaii has leased the top of the mountain to dozens of research institutions. Together they built 13 telescopes and numerous buildings on Mauna Kea.

For years, native Hawaiian leaders have argued that the state ignored their concerns about such a construction. When Mauna Kea was selected in 2009 as the preferred site for the Thirty Meter Telescope, a new class of extremely large telescope, Native Hawaiians protested to stop the project.

Native Hawaiians, like those of other Native religious traditions, believe that: sacred areas must be left alone without roads or buildings because they are the houses of the divine.

“We worship there, the iwis of our kupuna [bones of our elders] are buried there” Mililani Traskythe Hawaii Island trustee for the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, said at a public meeting on a Mauna Kea environmental impact statement with the National Science Foundation on Aug. 9, 2022. “No,” she continued, “you’re not going to build here.”

The state of Hawaii hopes to address this ongoing conflict with the establishment of a new committee of eight people that includes three Native Hawaiian chiefs to administer Mauna Kea.

“I believe we can find a way for science and culture to coexist on Mauna Kea in a mutually beneficial way,” Hawaiian said. Government David Ige said on September 12, 2022, when he announced the new commission.

What makes land sacred?

Native American religions, like other religions, consider areas sacred because they are the homes of gods or places sanctified by a god. Holy Places can be physically small or large areas, they can be built or natural areas, such as churches and shrines, or mountains and rivers.

Religious studies scholars such as Tisa Wenger have argued that religious freedom for indians was difficult because “the US government has often acted as if Indian traditions were somehow not truly religious and therefore ineligible for the constitutional protections of the First Amendment.”

In one dispute in 1980the US Forest Service wanted to build a road over a sacred mountain in Northern California. A consortium of tribes fought back and the case ended in the Supreme Court; the tribes lost.

After that decision, in 1996, President Bill Clinton made a definition of Native American holy land as a “specific, discrete, narrowly defined location on federal land.”

This language intentionally excludes large areas such as mountains or open landscapes in favor of smaller sites. That does not fully represent the variety of places that indigenous peoples consider sacredreligious scientists say, leading to inevitable clashes over the meaning and use of such lands.

Co-management is a small step

On September 13, 2022, Interior Minister Deb Haaland was released new federal guidelines to address these protracted conflicts.

This new policy, which focuses on publicly managed areas that Native Americans consider sacred or culturally important, will allow some tribes to share management responsibilities with federal agencies.

“By recognizing and empowering Tribes as partners in co-stewardship of our nation’s lands and waters, every American will benefit from enhanced governance of our federal land and resources,” said Haaland.

In a related effort, Congress held hearings on Sept. 14 on two new accounts to address this same problem. If they succeed, their supporters hope they will facilitate the uptake of “tribal management of public lands” and strengthen the “protection of sacred and cultural sites.”

Such changes are “a small but important step in giving tribal nations the respect and authority they deserve,” said Rep. Raul M. Grijalvaca Democrat from Arizona.

But, he added of the federal government’s new desire to share land management with tribes: “There is no act that can undo or fully compensate for the historical neglect and desecration of the culture and places sacred to them by this land.”

Provided by The Conversation



This article was republished from The conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.