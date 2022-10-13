National television Awards: Julia Bradbury opens up about her battle with cancer

Julia Bradbury cut a glamorous figure as she walked the red carpet at the National Television Awards in London on Thursday night.

The 52-year-old announcer looked stunning in a blush pink ruffled dress as she spoke exclusively to MailOnline about the long-term effects of cancer, following her diagnosis in September 2021.

Julia’s documentary Breast Cancer and Me was nominated for an award at Thursday’s ceremony, but was tipped off to the post by Kate Garraway’s own Caring for Derek – who walked away with the coveted award for the second year in a row.

About her decision to expose herself in the documentary, she said: “People have said they used the word brave.

“I don’t think I was brave, to be quite honest. It was for me, it was very cathartic and it helped me process all the information I was going through.”

She went on to say that documenting the trip had helped families and friends of cancer patients understand what it’s like to be diagnosed with the disease.

“When you’re told you have cancer and it implodes your world and it’s psychologically tough and there’s so much you’re going through.”

‘[The documentary] Made people understand that and realize that it doesn’t just go away 12 months later, it stays with you.”

Of the honor of being nominated, she said: ‘For me, every mention is an awareness about breast cancer’.

‘One in seven women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime and it has a huge emotional and real impact on your life. And I’m, I just want to spread as much awareness as possible, and this night helps with that. Naturally’.

After being diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2021, Julia kept her illness a secret a month later at the 2021 NTAs, instead arriving with a beaming smile and support for her colleagues hoping to win a gong.

She continued gushing about her “incredibly supportive” boyfriend Ben Shepard, saying she couldn’t wait to see him after last year’s ceremony.

‘I was here with him around this time last year and I couldn’t tell him I knew’ [She had cancer]. Yes, and I knew I was about to have a mastectomy. Yes, but I couldn’t say it out loud to him’.

Speaking about it on Thursday’s This Morning, she said Ben wondered why she didn’t drink at the television industry’s typically drunken occasion.

‘I spent a lot of time with my friend Ben [Shephard] and many of us were hanging out in the halls… all the parties were going on,” Julia told Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

“There was a moment when the great Kate Garraway won for her documentary, and everyone started talking about it when she won.

“Everyone said, ‘Oh god, we just never know what’s going on, you never know what’s going on at home, you don’t know what people are dealing with’.

And Ben said to me, ‘Why don’t you drink Bradders? What is going on? Are you going to have a glass of champagne or some vodka?’

“And I couldn’t say anything because I hadn’t told my kids and I hadn’t been open about it.

“So I really wanted to tell him more than anything. But it was a very strange night to be surrounded by all that and have to hold it in.

“Everyone was like, ‘Why are you leaving at 10?’, but I just had to.”

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were booed by some audience members at the National Television Awards when This Morning was announced as a contender for the Best Daytime Award.

The presenters found themselves at the center of the ‘queue’ controversy’ in September when they were accused of skipping the line to see the Queen in state, which they both denied.

Despite the criticism the broadcasters received, the show still won the Daytime gong, with Phillip saying the award “means so much to us every year, especially this year.”

Other notable winners at the ceremony – held at the OVO Arena in Wembley, London – included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for Best Presenter, Anton Du Beke for TV Judge, Peaky Blinders for Returning Drama and Emmerdale for Serial Drama.

Phillip took the podium after the win and said: ‘Please don’t think we’re ever going to get placement and please don’t think we’ll ever take it for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year. We have the best boss.’

Holly added: ‘This morning has a very special relationship with you, you make our show for us, really. All these guys on stage here, Alison [Hammond] and Dermot [O’Leary]Rochelle [Humes] and Vernon [Kay]Josie [Gibson], everybody. Thank you for all your help.’