National Television Awards 2022: This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are snubbed

This morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been brutally rejected from the nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards.

Although the double act was turned down by the organizers during the day, Alison Hammond, 47, one of the Friday presenters of the program, received a nod.

She will be up against Ant and Dec, both 46, who are shortlisted for the 21st straight year, while the ITV show itself will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

Confused: This morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield have been brutally rejected from nominations for the upcoming 27th National Television Awards (pictured in June 2022)

Neighbors will compete against British soap operas, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Serial Drama award.

The Australian show has been nominated for a final gong at the upcoming ceremony, after the 37-year-old TV regime ended with an emotional finale in July.

Elsewhere, Tom Parker — who died in March at age 33 after battling brain cancer — is receiving a posthumous nomination for his touching documentary, Inside My Head.

Featuring a brand new venue at Wembley’s OVO Arena, the star-studded awards will be broadcast live on ITV on 15 September from 8pm, hosted by Joel Dommett.

woohoo! Although the daytime double act has been turned down by organizers, Alison Hammond, 47, one of the program’s Friday hosts, has been given a nod.

And this year’s NTA shortlist features more streamers than ever before, reflecting the changing broadcasting landscape.

The likes of Heartstopper, After Life, Sex Education, Bridgerton and Clarkson’s Farm prove the sheer breadth of programming the digital providers now offer.

Four productions that for very different reasons make the heart beat faster, compete for the New Drama award. Heartstopper became an instant coming-of-age classic, while This is Going to Hurt gave a visceral look at life on the frontline of the NHS.

Meanwhile, time put us behind bars to show us the brutal reality of prison, and Trigger Point proved to be an incendiary Sunday night hit.

Victorious: She will face Ant (left) and Dec (right), both 46, who are shortlisted consecutively for the 21st year (pictured in 2021)

The Talent Show contenders gave us all jaw-dropping moments, with Krystal Versace becoming the youngest ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, while Rose Ayling-Ellis gave us a glimpse into her world with a quiet Strictly Come Dancing routine.

The private lives of famous faces were revealed in the candid Authored Documentary category.

Inaugural winner Kate Garraway gave an update on her husband’s treatment in Caring for Derek, and Katie Price shared her son’s next chapter in What Harvey Did Next.

Additionally, Julia Bradbury charted her medical journey in Breast Cancer & Me, Paddy and Christine McGuinness shed light on disability in Our Family and Autism, while The Wanted’s Tom is nominated for his touching cancer research.

Brave: Elsewhere, Tom Parker — who died in March at age 33 after battling brain cancer — receives a posthumous nomination for his touching study, Inside My Head

Elsewhere, comedian Axel Blake surprised audiences on Britain’s Got Talent and Natalie Imbruglia left us guessing as the triumphant costumed performer on The Masked Singer.

Alison, the multi-talented Bradley Walsh and king of Friday night chat Graham Norton will keep their fingers crossed.

We saw both the highly skilled and a complete novice in action in Factual Entertainment, where the cherished stalwart The Great British Bake Off takes on a self-effacing Jeremy Clarkson, whose Clarkson’s Farm proved to be a huge streaming success.

Plus, more four-legged friends were made in Paul O’Grady’s For the Love of Dogs, and biting reviews kept Gogglebox a must-watch.

There were notable entries and exits in the Drama Performance category, with Vicky McClure raging nerves in Trigger Point’s debut, while Cillian Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Nicola Walker (The Split) both bid farewell to beloved roles.

In addition, Jonathan Bailey took center stage in the second season of the feisty period phenomenon Bridgerton.

The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award continues to honor those who keep the spirit of consummate showman Brucie alive.

Two Ant & Dec favorites – Saturday Night Takeaway and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! – are at odds, with competition coming from the often surreal but always hilarious Taskmaster and A-lister magnet The Graham Norton Show.

Talented: There were notable entries and exits in the Drama Performance category, with Jonathan Bailey taking center stage in feisty Bridgerton’s second season

The brand new Expert award honors the born communicators who share their wisdom and knowledge with us, often enriching lives.

Shortlisted in 2022 are Jay Blades of The Repair Shop, breakthrough star Kaleb Cooper of Clarkson’s Farm, money-saving maestro Martin Lewis and broadcasting legend Sir David Attenborough.

It’s Emmerdale vs EastEnders in Serial Drama Performance where Paige Sandhu is nominated for her turn as Emmerdale terror Meena alongside her colleague Mark Charnock, who charted Marlon’s recovery from a stroke.

Two EastEnders residents also hope for glory: Gillian Wright, who documented Jean’s mental health situation, and Rose Ayling-Ellis who continues her golden year as Fankie Lewis dealing with a broken family.

Couple: Inaugural winner Kate Garraway gave an update on her husband’s treatment in Caring for Derek (pictured in 2019)

A brand new format in the form of The 1% Club became a Saturday night hit, but can it triumph over the perennially popular offerings for Quiz Game Show?

Bidding for success here are Beat The Chasers and In For A Penny, while Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel continued to put fans in a dizzying spin.

Returning Drama is an intriguing mix of historical romps and farewell favourites. Feel-good hits Bridgerton and Call The Midwife take on the very latest series of divorce stories The Split and gangster epic Peaky Blinders.

Iconic: Neighbors will take on British soap operas, EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale for the Serial Drama award (Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan pictured)

Heartstopper became one of the hottest new dramas of 2022 and its two main stars – Joe Locke and Kit Connor – are both competing for the Rising Star award.

Elsewhere, there is a nomination for Paddy Beaver, who gave the Platts a lot of heartache when he played Max Turner in Coronation Street, while Charithra Chandran’s debutante Edwina Sharma raised the temperature in Bridgerton.

A quartet of shows that raise eyebrows, swell hearts and effortlessly entertain are hoping to take home the Daytime award.

Each has a devoted fan base, but it remains unknown where voters’ loyalties lie when it comes to Loose Women, The Chase, The Repair Shop and This Morning.

In Comedy, the heartbreaking final series of Ricky Gervais’ After Life takes on the finely tuned farce of Not Going Out.

Also in contention for the coveted award are Sex Education and Derry Girls, delivering a suitably emotional finale that left viewers wanting more.

Their role is to make or break dreams, but it is currently unclear which talent show judge will prevail on the night of the NTAs.

Anton Du Beke, in his first full year with the paddles up on Strictly, makes the shortlist. But he faces stiff competition from skilled referees like David Walliams, Mo Gilligan and RuPaul.