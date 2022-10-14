WhatsNew2Day
National Television Awards 2022: Maura Higgins displays her toned midriff in cut out white top

Entertainment
National Television Awards 2022: Maura Higgins shows off her toned midriff in a white crop top and skirt as she poses on the red carpet

Maura Higgins looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the National Television Awards at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday.

The former Love Island star, 31, showed off her washboard abs as she donned a white long-sleeved top with a bold cut across the midriff.

The garment also featured structured shoulders, while Maura also donned a matching white skirt.

The Irish beauty added to her outfit with a pair of silver wristbands as she fashioned her brunette locks into an updo.

With her sun-kissed glow, Maura added to her look with a light palette of makeup.

She made sure to keep all eyes on her as she walked down the red carpet, completing her look with a pair of heels.

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Sir Lenny Henry received the coveted gold Special Recognition Award at the annual ceremony on Thursday evening.

This year’s National Television Awards honored the 64-year-old and his pioneering career on British television, spanning nearly 50 years.

Sir Lenny has been a mainstay on TV for nearly 50 years, starting with his 1975 win over New Faces at age 16, leading to further accolades in such era-defining shows as Tiswas and Three of a Kind.

Sensational: Maura showed off her sun-kissed glow and added her look with a light makeup palette

He broke new ground for black talent and then enjoyed huge success with his own sketch comedy series before playing a key role in the formation of Comic Relief.

Other winners on the night included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter award.

However, the pair are currently both sick with Covid and were not at the ceremony, so fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern took the gong on their behalf.

The talent show prize was won by Strictly, while This Morning took home the daily prize.

Emmerdale won the Serial Drama Award, while Peaky Blinders was chosen to receive the Returning Drama Award, with show star Cillian Murphy winning for Drama Performance.

THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022

NEW DRAMA

heart stopper

This is going to hurt

Time

Trigger Point – WINNER

TALENT SHOW

Britain’s Got Talent

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER

The masked singer

AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY

Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me

Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER

Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next

Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism

Tom Parker: In my head

RETURN DRAMA

Bridgerton

Call the midwife

Peaky Blinders – WINNER

The divorce

TV PRESENTER

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec – WINNER

Bradley Walsh

Graham Norton

ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT

Clarkson’s Farm

Gogglebox – WINNER

Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs

The Great British Bake Off

DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER

Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton

Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split

Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point

THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER

task master

The Graham Norton Show

SERIAL DRAMA

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale – WINNER

Neighbors

EXPERT

Jay Blades

Caleb Cooper

Martin Lewis – WINNER

Sir David Attenborough

SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE

Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER

Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale

Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders

QUIZ GAME SHOW

Beat the Chasers – WINNER

In for a cent

Michael McIntyre’s Wheel

The 1% Club

RISING STAR

Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton

Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper

Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper

Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER

DAY

casual women

The pursuit

The repair shop

This morning – WINNER

COMEDY

After Life- WINNER

Derry Girls

don’t go out

Sex education

TALENT SHOW RIGHT

Anton Du Beke – WINNER

David Walliams

Mo Gilligan

RuPaul

