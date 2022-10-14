National Television Awards 2022: Maura Higgins displays her toned midriff in cut out white top

Maura Higgins looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the National Television Awards at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday.

The former Love Island star, 31, showed off her washboard abs as she donned a white long-sleeved top with a bold cut across the midriff.

The garment also featured structured shoulders, while Maura also donned a matching white skirt.

The Irish beauty added to her outfit with a pair of silver wristbands as she fashioned her brunette locks into an updo.

With her sun-kissed glow, Maura added to her look with a light palette of makeup.

She made sure to keep all eyes on her as she walked down the red carpet, completing her look with a pair of heels.

This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.

Sir Lenny Henry received the coveted gold Special Recognition Award at the annual ceremony on Thursday evening.

This year’s National Television Awards honored the 64-year-old and his pioneering career on British television, spanning nearly 50 years.

Sir Lenny has been a mainstay on TV for nearly 50 years, starting with his 1975 win over New Faces at age 16, leading to further accolades in such era-defining shows as Tiswas and Three of a Kind.

He broke new ground for black talent and then enjoyed huge success with his own sketch comedy series before playing a key role in the formation of Comic Relief.

Other winners on the night included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter award.

However, the pair are currently both sick with Covid and were not at the ceremony, so fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern took the gong on their behalf.

The talent show prize was won by Strictly, while This Morning took home the daily prize.

Emmerdale won the Serial Drama Award, while Peaky Blinders was chosen to receive the Returning Drama Award, with show star Cillian Murphy winning for Drama Performance.