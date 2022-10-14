National Television Awards 2022: Maura Higgins displays her toned midriff in cut out white top
Maura Higgins looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the National Television Awards at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday.
The former Love Island star, 31, showed off her washboard abs as she donned a white long-sleeved top with a bold cut across the midriff.
The garment also featured structured shoulders, while Maura also donned a matching white skirt.
Stunning: Maura Higgins looked stunning as she arrived on the red carpet at the National Television Awards at OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday
The Irish beauty added to her outfit with a pair of silver wristbands as she fashioned her brunette locks into an updo.
With her sun-kissed glow, Maura added to her look with a light palette of makeup.
She made sure to keep all eyes on her as she walked down the red carpet, completing her look with a pair of heels.
This year’s NTAs were broadcast live from a brand new location of Wembley’s OVO Arena with Joel Dommett hosting.
Radiant: The former Love Island star showed off her washboard abs as she donned a white long-sleeved top with a bold midriff cut
Style: The garment also featured structured shoulders, while Maura also donned a matching white skirt
Sir Lenny Henry received the coveted gold Special Recognition Award at the annual ceremony on Thursday evening.
This year’s National Television Awards honored the 64-year-old and his pioneering career on British television, spanning nearly 50 years.
Sir Lenny has been a mainstay on TV for nearly 50 years, starting with his 1975 win over New Faces at age 16, leading to further accolades in such era-defining shows as Tiswas and Three of a Kind.
Flawless: The Irish beauty added a pair of silver wristbands to her outfit as she fashioned her brunette locks into an updo
Looks good: Maura made sure all eyes were on her as she walked the red carpet
He broke new ground for black talent and then enjoyed huge success with his own sketch comedy series before playing a key role in the formation of Comic Relief.
Other winners on the night included Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who took home their 21st consecutive Best Presenter award.
However, the pair are currently both sick with Covid and were not at the ceremony, so fellow presenter Stephen Mulhern took the gong on their behalf.
The talent show prize was won by Strictly, while This Morning took home the daily prize.
Emmerdale won the Serial Drama Award, while Peaky Blinders was chosen to receive the Returning Drama Award, with show star Cillian Murphy winning for Drama Performance.
THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
Trigger Point – WINNER
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing – WINNER
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek – WINNER
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders – WINNER
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – WINNER
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – WINNER
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – WINNER
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – WINNER
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale – WINNER
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – WINNER
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – WINNER
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the Chasers – WINNER
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Bever, Max Turner, Coronation Street – WINNER
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning – WINNER
COMEDY
After Life- WINNER
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke – WINNER
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul