National Television Awards 2022: Alison Hammond loses out on Best Presenter gong to Ant and Dec
Alison Hammond teased that she should have won the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London on Thursday.
The TV personality, 47, who was tipped to end the Geordie duo’s 20-year winning streak, was smashed into the post by the unbeatable pair.
Alison took to the stage to receive This Morning’s Best Daytime award and missed her chance to joke that she “should have won, innit.”
Funny: Alison Hammond, 47, teased that she should have won the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London on Thursday
She cut a glamorous figure in a black plunging neckline dress and joined her This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Dermot O’Leary.
In her speech, Alison said, “Honestly, we are all so grateful for this award. I think This Morning is a mood.’
“Now we all know I should have won one too. Bradley Walsh and Ant and Dec are great, but I should have won, right?’
Teasing: Alison took to the stage to take home This Morning’s Best Daytime award, and stopped her chance to joke she ‘should have won, innit’
Speech: She cut a glamorous figure in a black dress with a plunging neckline and joined her This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Dermot O’Leary
Alison cut a glamorous figure in her gorgeous gown as she walked the star-studded red carpet alongside her co-host Dermot.
The garment also featured a red sequin detail and short puff sleeves, while Alison gave her frame extra height with a pair of heels.
Alison put her locks in a high ponytail and also wore a pair of striking black earrings.
Hilarious: In her speech, Alison said, “Honestly, we’re all so grateful for this award. I think this morning is a mood’
Missed: She continued, ‘Now we all know I should have won one too. Bradley Walsh and Ant and Dec are great, but I should have won, right?’
Alison was tipped by National Television Awards host Joel Dommett to finally end Ant and Dec’s 20-year run of victories by taking home the Best Presenter gong.
The 37-year-old comedian described the This Morning host as a “force of nature” and said if anyone can beat the Geordies, it’s her.
But Joel was happy to emphasize that Ant and Dec, who withdrew from the ceremony after testing positive for Covid, are still at their peak and another win would be well deserved.
Pals: Alison cut a glamorous figure in her gorgeous gown as she walked the star-studded red carpet alongside her co-host Dermot
In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, Joel said: “Alison is very popular…it could be the year for Alison to break the Ant and Dec series.
“For me it’s a win-win situation and I’m sure it will be for them too.
Ant and Dec, both 46, have been nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year.
Alison recently admitted that she would like this to be her year, telling The Mirror: “I love the NTAs because it’s the viewers who voted for you. It means a lot. I’m not gonna lie. I would like to win.’
Style: The garment also featured a red sequin detail and short puff sleeves, while Alison added height to her frame with a pair of heels
She also recently said, “Could this be the year Ant and Dec hand me the gong?”
Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her, “This is your year.”
ITV’s This Morning will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.
Awards: Alison revealed she would love to end Ant and Dec’s Best Presenter gong winning streak and take home the award this year (pictured September 2021)
THE WINNERS OF THE NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARD 2022
NEW DRAMA
heart stopper
This is going to hurt
Time
Trigger point – winner
TALENT SHOW
Britain’s Got Talent
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Strictly Come Dancing
The masked singer
AUTHORIZED DOCUMENTARY
Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me
Kate Garraway: Taking Care of Derek – Winner
Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next
Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism
Tom Parker: In my head
RETURN DRAMA
Bridgerton
Call the midwife
Peaky Blinders – winner
The divorce
TV PRESENTER
Alison Hammond
Ant & Dec – winner
Bradley Walsh
Graham Norton
ACTUAL ENTERTAINMENT
Clarkson’s Farm
Gogglebox – winner
Paul O’Grady: For the love of dogs
The Great British Bake Off
DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Cillian Murphy, Thomas Shelby, Peaky Blinders – winner
Jonathan Bailey, Anthony Bridgerton, Bridgerton
Nicola Walker, Hannah, The Split
Vicky McClure, Lana Washington, Trigger Point
THE BRUCE FOSRYTH ENTERTAINMENT AWARD
Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
I’m a celebrity… Get me out of here! – winner
task master
The Graham Norton Show
SERIAL DRAMA
Coronation Street
EastEnders
Emmerdale
Neighbors
EXPERT
Jay Blades
Caleb Cooper
Martin Lewis – winner
Sir David Attenborough
SERIAL DRAMA PERFORMANCE
Mark Charnock, Marlon Dingle, Emmerdale – winner
Paige Sandhu, Meena Jutla, Emmerdale
Rose Ayling-Ellis, Frankie Lewis, EastEnders
QUIZ GAME SHOW
Beat the Chasers – Winner
In for a cent
Michael McIntyre’s Wheel
The 1% Club
RISING STAR
Charithra Chandran, Edwina Sharma, Bridgerton
Joe LockeCharlie SpringHeartstopper
Kit Connor, Nick Nelson, Heartstopper
Paddy Beaver, Max Turner, Coronation Street – winner
DAY
casual women
The pursuit
The repair shop
This morning – winner
COMEDY
Winner after life
Derry Girls
don’t go out
Sex education
TALENT SHOW RIGHT
Anton Du Beke – winner
David Walliams
Mo Gilligan
RuPaul