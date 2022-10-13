WhatsNew2Day
National Television Awards 2022: Alison Hammond loses out on Best Presenter gong to Ant and Dec

Alison Hammond teased that she should have won the Best Presenter award at the National Television Awards at Wembley’s OVO Arena in London on Thursday.

The TV personality, 47, who was tipped to end the Geordie duo’s 20-year winning streak, was smashed into the post by the unbeatable pair.

Alison took to the stage to receive This Morning’s Best Daytime award and missed her chance to joke that she “should have won, innit.”

She cut a glamorous figure in a black plunging neckline dress and joined her This Morning co-stars Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield and Dermot O’Leary.

In her speech, Alison said, “Honestly, we are all so grateful for this award. I think This Morning is a mood.’

“Now we all know I should have won one too. Bradley Walsh and Ant and Dec are great, but I should have won, right?’

Alison cut a glamorous figure in her gorgeous gown as she walked the star-studded red carpet alongside her co-host Dermot.

The garment also featured a red sequin detail and short puff sleeves, while Alison gave her frame extra height with a pair of heels.

Alison put her locks in a high ponytail and also wore a pair of striking black earrings.

Alison was tipped by National Television Awards host Joel Dommett to finally end Ant and Dec’s 20-year run of victories by taking home the Best Presenter gong.

The 37-year-old comedian described the This Morning host as a “force of nature” and said if anyone can beat the Geordies, it’s her.

But Joel was happy to emphasize that Ant and Dec, who withdrew from the ceremony after testing positive for Covid, are still at their peak and another win would be well deserved.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline ahead of Thursday’s ceremony, Joel said: “Alison is very popular…it could be the year for Alison to break the Ant and Dec series.

“For me it’s a win-win situation and I’m sure it will be for them too.

Ant and Dec, both 46, have been nominated for the award for the 21st consecutive year.

Alison recently admitted that she would like this to be her year, telling The Mirror: “I love the NTAs because it’s the viewers who voted for you. It means a lot. I’m not gonna lie. I would like to win.’

She also recently said, “Could this be the year Ant and Dec hand me the gong?”

Alison’s This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby, 41, has publicly supported Alison, telling her, “This is your year.”

ITV’s This Morning will compete with The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women for the Daytime Award.

