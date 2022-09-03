National self-sufficiency isn’t the answer to the energy shock

The global economy today seems inclined to present one apparent justification after another for viewing international trade with deep suspicion. On top of US-China tensions, Covid lockdowns, runaway shipping and Russia’s large-scale invasion of Ukraine, the last grist for the resorser mill is the massive global energy shock and the threat of cross-border supply disruptions.

The disturbance has triggered instincts to race for energy self-sufficiency. An essentially irrelevant idea by Liz Truss, presumably the British Prime Minister, involves tackling Britain’s looming fuel crisis by thrashing the aging horse of the North Sea’s oil and gas reserves to increase production.

It is normal for governments to be involved in the politicized energy supply, given the economic indispensability and the size of the infrastructure needed. What’s now called “friendshoring” and applied to goods like electric vehicles has long been at work creating alliances over fossil fuels. Jimmy Carter emphasized human rights during his presidency, but the 1980 Carter Doctrine threatened to use military force to protect “American interests” — i.e. oil — involving unsavory friendships in the Gulf.

There is a lot of path dependency in the energy supply. Given the financial and political costs of drilling wells, laying pipelines, building nuclear power plants, building gas terminals, covering rural areas with wind turbines, and so on, governments are reluctant to bear the cost of diversification by not yet realized risks. Over the decades, a solid political consensus can easily grow around a particular model that works well until it suddenly stops working.

Germany’s major commitment to Russia’s gas supply dates back to the ‘Ostpolitik’ era of detente with the Soviet Union in the 1970s. At the time, the logic of involvement with Moscow was clear, although still debatable. But it was a huge mistake to continue to rely on Russian gas after Vladimir Putin reversed the rapprochement between Moscow and Western Europe in the 2000s, and especially after his invasion of Crimea in 2014.

Germany’s efforts Since March, the construction of liquefied natural gas terminals and the search for other sources of oil and gas have been impressive, as has its efforts to reduce demand, but it has decades of established practice to topple to recapture the lessons of the past. to learn. As a striking example, Berlin’s Brandenburg Airport, recently opened after decades of delays, relies heavily on the nearby Russian oil refinery Schwedt for its kerosene kerosene. Authorities have warned that a full German embargo on Russian oil will threaten the airport’s operations. By contrast, Berlin’s former airport, Tegel, was more resilient even during the Cold War: A diversification rule meant jet fuel arrived in a variety of ways, including trucks and trains.

But it’s also vital to note the dangers of trying to eliminate the risk of unreliable foreign suppliers by doing everything at home. Churchill’s oft-cited claim about energy security in 1913 that “safety and security in oil” [of suppliers] and variety only,” could apply to energy types and modes of delivery as much as countries.

In France, a policy elite dotted with technical expertise in the decades after World War II developed a consensus on energy supply from large-scale domestically generated nuclear through the “Corps des Mines” educational framework, which fitted well with the prevailing economic doctrine of state-led autonomy. It looked like a good bet and produced decades of domestic electricity supply and export. But over-reliance on a single source is always risky. In recent years, underinvestment in and mismanagement of nuclear facilities by utility company EDF has reduced production, forcing France to import power from neighboring countries and making its economy vulnerable to the global energy shock.

The reality is that governments must manage, rather than avoid, international energy supply relationships, including electricity generated from renewable domestic sources such as wind and solar. It has long been the case in Europe and the US that making solar energy affordable depended on importing equipment from low-cost manufacturers in Asia. The Biden administration has been mired in a terrible tangle of blockades on imports of solar equipment after US manufacturers complained about unfair competition.

The same goes for other renewable energy sources such as wind energy, especially offshore wind, where Chinese companies came in to supply equipment and operate generating facilities in Europe. There are, of course, dangers associated with relying on Chinese suppliers and operators, including those with close ties to the military. But given the interdependencies involved, the answer is to realistically assess the risks and continue to expand the supply of energy resources, not to start a widespread reshoring campaign.

It is quite easy to see that Germany’s political and industrial establishment has made historic mistakes by relying on a few suppliers such as Russia. It is more difficult and expensive to solve the problem by diversifying trading partners, sources and delivery modes rather than continuing to pick individual winners or trying to bring all power generation home.

alan.beattie@ft.com