National security reform increases costs for investors from US allies

Polarization has shaped American politics for the past decade. But one area where Democrats and Republicans have stood side by side is growing concern about Chinese investment in the US.

Shared concerns that Beijing-backed companies could take over strategic US assets has led to a rare bipartisan effort to authorize the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US, an inter-agency panel that examines inbound investment for security risks, to deal with unwanted transactions. to scare.

Strengthening Cfius, as the federal agency led by the Treasury Department is commonly called, has enabled several US governments to thwart deals that would have given Chinese companies access to critical data and technology that could potentially be used to harm the US.

The new barriers erected to protect U.S. consumers and businesses have made deals with companies from allied countries — including Japan, Britain and the Netherlands, three of the largest sources of foreign direct investment — more expensive and lengthened. closing periods.

According to the latest annual report, Cfius assessed a record 436 transactions in 2021. Most of the focus has been on companies based in countries considered hostile to the US, including China and Russia. But allied countries that have operations in countries such as China and Russia are also affected. While deals are rarely blocked, approval periods have been extended.

“The world has changed and risk has changed over time,” said Ivan Schlager, partner at law firm Kirkland & Ellis and a leading advisor to companies navigating the Cfius process. “So it takes longer to start assessments and the complexity of both technology and supply chain has increased, even for friendly investors.”

Cfius was founded in 1975 by President Gerald Ford as a defense mechanism to protect American companies from takeover by, first, sovereign wealth funds of oil-rich countries and somewhat later by fast-growing Japanese conglomerates.

The commission, which includes members of the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, State and others in addition to the Treasury, has generally operated in obscurity, leaving foreign investors with little insight into the decision-making process. The main focus, however, was blocking deals from a select group of investors from hostile countries.

Under the more protectionist administration of Donald Trump, Cfius was renewed and given more powers to prevent a wider variety of transactions, including minority investments.

Trump’s 2018 Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act first introduced a de facto mandatory review of foreign investment in U.S. companies that provide critical technologies to more than two dozen industries. Before the legislation, Cfius deposits would usually be voluntary.

Trump’s main target has been Chinese companies seeking to purchase critical US technology, infrastructure and property near military, air force and naval bases. During his tenure, Trump blocked Broadcom’s $142 billion bid for US chipmaker Qualcomm on the grounds that the then Singapore-based company had ties to China. He also urged Cfius to shut down TikTok, the Chinese video platform.

President Joe Biden, who defeated Trump in 2020, has followed in his predecessor’s footsteps. He recently passed an executive order to deepen scrutiny of foreign investment deals in high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing and biotechnology.

While Biden’s order did not map out a specific country, it emphasized that “some countries are using foreign investment to access sensitive data and technologies for purposes harmful to US national security” — a clear reference to China and Russia.

Aimen Mir, a former Cfius official and now a partner at law firm Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, says that despite greater scrutiny around critical industries, most transactions close with few problems.

“The tight scrutiny that certain deals are subject to should not be taken as a reflection of the broader investment environment in the US,” said Mir.

Cfius, he adds, is “definitely more of a deal consideration” for investment banks and M&A lawyers than it was 10 years ago. “But I think this is the rare case where it’s actually something that prevents deals from going through.”

Lawyer Aimen Mir



This sentiment was echoed by Janet Yellen — who, as US Treasury Secretary, chairs Cfius — in a statement about Biden’s order in September. The move, she said, “highlights Cfius’ increasing focus on national security risks in several key areas . . . while preserving U.S. open investment policies.”

Evidence shows that the tighter control of Cfius is having the desired effect. Investment by Chinese companies has fallen from USD 59 billion in 2016 – a record year for foreign acquisitions in the US – to USD 4 billion in 2021. Over the same period, European companies have increased their total investment from USD 248 billion to USD 261 billion.

Schlager says that in many ways Cfius has created the opportunity for buyers from US allies to take over assets that would otherwise have fallen into the hands of wealthier buyers in more hostile countries.

“It’s true that it takes longer to close a deal, but it can be done,” he says. “What’s changed is that you need strategic planning in advance for a transaction.”