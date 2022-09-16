National Insurance hike:Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is set to announce decision in ‘mini Budget’

<!–

The increase in national insurance could be reversed as early as November, putting more money into people’s pay packages, the chancellor announced next week.

Kwasi Kwarteng will make an emergency tax cut “mini-budget” next Friday to deliver on Liz Truss’ leadership campaign promises.

As households face rising bills amid the cost of living, Mr Kwarteng will announce measures to help them keep more of what they earn.

Miss Truss pledged during the Tory leadership campaign to use the budget to “immediately address the cost of living by cutting taxes, reversing the rise in national insurance and suspending the green tax on utility bills.”

The Daily Mail understands that the rise in national insurance could be reversed as early as November, despite initial concerns that it could take much longer due to payroll complications.

Since April, workers and employers have been paying an extra 1.25 pence for national insurance under the government’s plan to fund the NHS and social care.

Mr. Kwarteng will also use his tax statement to confirm that the planned increase in corporate income tax will not go ahead next year.

And he could go ahead with plans to deregulate the city after telling bank chiefs he wants a ‘Big Bang 2.0’ – referencing Margaret Thatcher’s sudden deregulation of the financial markets – to make London the capital of global finance again. industry to make.

Earlier this week, Treasury sources confirmed that Mr Kwarteng is considering removing the cap on banker bonuses to make the City of London more competitive globally.

The mini-budget will mark a major shift in Boris Johnson’s administration’s approach, with a shift towards cutting taxes to boost growth. A separate announcement on a business energy package is also expected next week.

It comes after the government announced an unprecedented multi-billion-pound package to tackle skyrocketing energy bills and alleviate the cost of living crisis, with a focus on limiting prices and boosting domestic energy supplies.

Under the ‘energy price guarantee’, the average household’s bills will not exceed £2,500 at any time in the next two years.

It will save an average home around £1,000 from October 1, when the current consumer price cap was set to rise.

Companies were promised similar levels of support, but the details have not yet been disclosed.

Last night Conservative MPs urged the government to “continue” with cutting taxes.

Tory grandee Sir John Redwood said: ‘I’m sure they will deliver the promised tax cuts and then they need to put some numbers and legislative flesh on the bones of the energy package.

“And they have to show how growth actually works – because I think right now the choice is that you have a rising deficit this year and next year because of the measures you’re taking to stimulate the economy, or you’re right.” larger rising deficit because you do not take measures to stimulate the economy and you end up in a recession.

“When you have a long and deep recession, the Sunak kind of policy, all the previous evidence shows that you’re going to have a bigger deficit because the revenues collapse.”

Parliament has been suspended while the country mourns the death of the Queen, and Miss Truss is expected to fly to New York for the UN General Assembly following the monarch’s funeral on Monday.

The MPs were supposed to take a break for the conference season on September 22, but it will be postponed for a day to take into account the budget.