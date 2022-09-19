National Australia Bank CEO rakes in 130 per cent raise to $5.3MILLION – as staff threaten strike

<!–

National Australia Bank chief executive Ross McEwan received a 130 per cent pay rise – while the company has offered most workers a ‘paltry’ 3.5 to five per cent, the union says.

NAB staff are threatening to strike as inflation is at 6.1 per cent, meaning a five per cent increase is effectively a pay cut.

Meanwhile, chief executive Mr McEwan’s salary has risen to an astronomical $5.3 million from an already staggering $2.3 million.

Staff at NAB have already rejected the increase for ordinary workers and may vote for industrial action unless the bank improves its offer to six per cent.

The Finance Sector Union said the bank’s offer is “paltry” compared to what Mr McEwan is being paid.

“CEO pay is out of control and McEwan and his executives are happy to jump in pay and bonuses while telling workers they need to cut real wages,” said FSU National Secretary Julia Angrisano.

“It is clear that wages are not keeping up with the cost of living, leading to a decline in living standards for many workers,” she said. Australian Financial Review.

Workers earning under $100,000 a year have been offered a five percent increase in the first year and 4.5 percent in the second, the AFR reported.

Those earning over $100,000 have been offered 3.5 or four percent, depending on their position.

Angrisano said the five per cent offer covered only a minority of staff, “with no guarantee of a pay rise for over 60 per cent of staff for whom pay rises are at the whim of managers”.

“All our members need at least a six per cent pay rise as soon as possible and that is not good enough to put most NAB workers off paying review meetings with managers,” she said.

The FSU said workers may have to resort to industrial action as wage offers are not keeping pace with inflation and cost-of-living increases.

“If NAB will not act, our members will take action,” the union said.

The FSU has also accused the bank of trying to remove conditions such as annual holiday loading and days off, and NAB’s refusal to recognize unpaid overtime.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted NAB for comment on this story.