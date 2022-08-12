National Archives rejects Trump’s claim that Obama took 33 million pages of records

The National Archives responded Friday to Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama stole 33 million pages of classified documents from the White House, claiming it was untrue.

The agency said that, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA), Obama’s unclassified presidential records are in a facility they control in Chicago, while Obama’s classified records are in a secure facility in the Washington DC area. located.

Obama has no control over them, the agency said.

“As required by the PRA, former President Barack Obama has no control over where or how NARA stores his administration’s presidential records,” the National Archives and Records Administration noted in a statement.

Trump claimed Friday that Obama kept “many” classified documents after he left the White House.

“President Barack Hussein Obama kept 33 million pages of documents, many of them classified,” Trump said in a message to Truth Social. “How many of those were nuclear? The word is, a lot!’

Trump on Thursday cited Obama in multiple Truth Social posts asking “what happened” to millions of pages of documents he said Obama took from the White House to Chicago. Obama “refused to return them,” according to a message.

The National Archives responded back to Donald Trump’s claim that Barack Obama stole 33 million pages of classified documents from the White House, saying it was fake and they had records

Statement from National Archives on Trump’s allegations over Obama records The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) took over exclusive legal and physical custody of Obama’s presidential documents when President Barack Obama left office in 2017, in accordance with the Presidential Records Act (PRA). NARA has moved approximately 30 million pages of records of unclassified records to a NARA facility in the Chicago area, where they are maintained exclusively by NARA. In addition, NARA keeps Obama’s classified presidential records at a NARA facility in the Washington, DC area. As required by the PRA, former President Barack Obama has no control over where and how NARA stores his administration’s presidential data.

The National Archives in Chicago is a repository for federal records and has a research room where a visitor can request records, according to the website. The archive has facilities across the country, including in Atlanta, Boston, Denver, New York, and Seattle.

Obama can request digital copies of his unclassified records for his presidential library, but he would have to pay for that, since the records are owned by the federal government.

Trump’s attacks on his predecessor came as the search warrant used to carry out the Mar-a-Lago raid is expected to be unveiled Friday.

Monday’s raid was part of a longer-term investigation into documents Trump had with him when he left the White House.

Under the Presidential Records Act, all these documents must be handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration at the end of any presidential administration.

The law declared all presidential and vice presidential records the property of the federal government, with “keeping, control, and safekeeping” of the records delegated to the National Archives when a president leaves office.

Trump returned 15 boxes to the archives earlier this year. But on Monday, in a day-long search, agents continued storage area at Mar-a-Lago and spaces in Trump’s personal residence, removing about 10 boxes.

The contents of those boxes are still unclear. The unsealing of the search warrant will reveal more details, but if the files are top secret or classified, the details will be kept hidden.

Multiple reports on Thursday said the raid was based on documents related to nuclear weapons.

The New York Times reported that investigators had been concerned about material from what the government calls “special access programs,” a designation typically reserved for extremely sensitive operations conducted by the United States abroad or for narrow technologies and capabilities.

And experts in classified information told the Washington Post the search highlights the concerns of government officials about the kind of information they believed could be in Mar-a-Lago and potentially fall into the wrong hands.

Trump claimed it was a “hoax.” The former president posted on his social media account on Truth Social that “nuclear weapons issue is a hoax.”

Officers discovered ‘boxes everywhere’ News Nationincluding some papers labeled top secrets, from two areas, including a “storage room by a pool” and his “personal office above a ballroom.”

The report did not specify in which ballroom or pool room the documents were found, but did mention that some of the papers contained Top Secret sensitive compartments – the highest level of classification.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Department of Justice had filed a motion in federal court to disclose the warrant and inventory of items from Mar-a-Lago, the former president’s private club and residence in Florida. to make. .

According to Garland, Trump’s attorneys have their own copies of both the warrant and receipt for the items seized during Monday’s raid — documents routinely provided to the target of a court-approved search.

If Trump has the warrant and receipt, as Garland says, it’s unclear why he wouldn’t just self-publish them, which he has the right to do.

Late Thursday night, Trump said he would not oppose the motion to release the warrant and inventory.

He wrote on his social media site Truth Social that he “encouraged it.”

“Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the un-American, unwarranted and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going one step further through the immediate release of those documents,” he wrote.

“Clear the documents now!” he said.

Obama’s unclassified presidential records reside in a facility of the National Archives in Chicago

Then President-elect Donald Trump and President Barack Obama in the Oval Office in November 2016

Garland said he took the unusual action to talk about the investigation because Trump himself disclosed it.

The former president and his family have gone on the defensive, criticizing the Justice Department for their actions and accusing President Joe Biden of ordering the raid.

The White House said the president was aware of the raid through public reports.

Garland said he “personally approved” the raid.