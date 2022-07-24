Nathan Lyon marries Emma McCarthy in a romantic ceremony

Nathan Lyon married his girlfriend Emma McCarthy in a romantic ceremony on Sunday.

The cricketer, 34, and his partner exchanged vows surrounded by family and friends.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Emma looked glamorous in a beaded wedding dress that featured a plunging neckline and belt.

Meanwhile, Nathan looked neat in a black tuxedo, a white button-up shirt and a black bow tie.

Rumor has it that Nathan and Emma got engaged in early 2021 after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

Nathan started his relationship with the glamorous broker in 2017, shortly after his messy breakup with ex-wife Mel Waring rocked the cricket community.

Emma and her batsman beau’s relationship started in scandalous circumstances when they were caught kissing in Perth in late 2017 while Nathan was still with his ex, Mel.

The former couple share two daughters and Mel describes their heartbreaking breakup in a post on her blog, Life of Lyons, in March 2018.

The single mother said her pain was “real and deep” and told of nights spent in bed with her children and crying.

‘I didn’t ask for this, this wasn’t how my life should be. He was forever my, he was my whole world,” she wrote.

“Till the end I was 100 percent committed to our lives and loved every part of him and our world. This was like a bomb, it went off from behind.’

‘I had to deal with’ [it] in a very public, humiliating and confrontational way. Part of me died.’