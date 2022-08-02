Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy share news pictures from Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s wedding

Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy have shared never-before-seen photos of Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s wedding in Byron Bay.

Pat and Becky tied the knot on Friday at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Emma looked glamorous in a long black dress as she posed next to Nathan at the event.

She completed her look with a pair of black heels and was holding a silver purse.

Meanwhile, Nathan looked neat in a navy blue tuxedo, a white button-up shirt, a bow tie and black shoes.

Emma was all smiles as she also posed alongside Jess Davies and Bonnie Paine.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding among those in attendance.

The location is the same where Hollywood superstar Matt Damon stayed during his January Covid isolation.

The sprawling Byron Bay residence is described as a modern castle.

Located on the edge of Byron Bay, the Airbnb features a pool, tennis court and four bedrooms.

With the price set at $7,000 per night, it costs a pretty penny to use the location.

The beautiful property also offers panoramic ocean views, as well as expertly maintained gardens complete with stone sculptures, hedges and an extravagant fountain.

The couple, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020.

Their wedding plans were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.