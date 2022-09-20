Nathan Crimp claims record for most pubs visited in one day

A man claims to have broken a world record by visiting 67 pubs in one day.

Recruiting account manager Nathan Crimp, 22, walked more than 18 miles on his pub crawl that began at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Crimp said he was sponsored to complete his challenge to raise money for Dogs Trust in memory of his former Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Kara, who contracted cancer in October 2020 and had to be euthanized.

The epic challenge began in Brighton, East Sussex, when Mr Crimp had a drink in each bar before moving on. He alternated between lager, beer and shots and non-alcoholic drinks, keeping a receipt at each inn as proof of his achievement.

Nathan Crimp, pictured wearing sunglasses claims to have broken the Guinness World record for most pubs visited by a person in a 24 hour period

Fortunately for Mr Crimp, participants in the challenge do not have to drink alcohol. They must keep a logbook signed by a staff member in each bar

He started his attempt at Ye Olde Black Horse in Rottingdean and passed the previous record of 56 bars at The Cricketers after just 10 hours.

According to Guinness World Records, ‘For the purposes of this record, a pub is defined as an establishment licensed to sell alcoholic beverages on the premises, although the challenger is not required to consume alcohol.

“In addition to video evidence of the full attempt, a log must be signed by an employee at each pub to confirm that a drink has been purchased and consumed.”

According to Mr Crimp, he said he was equipped with a GPS tracking device during the event and collected receipts and signatures from every pub visited.

He planned to visit 75 pubs, but 15 were closed that day or were holding private events.

Despite this setback, he went further than initially expected, breaking the record at 9:30 PM. But he went on to 10 more pubs.

Accompanied and assisted by his good friends Ollie and Archie, he continued the pub crawl until 4am on Sunday after hitting 67 bars.

Mr Crimp, who normally drinks Irish whiskey or Guinness, said: ‘It was easily the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

‘I totally underestimated how difficult it would actually be.

“The plan was to try and keep it sober for the first 25 bars, but that went out the window for 15 bars.

“I had to mix it up a bit, trying to drink alcohol in one and non-alcoholic in the other – trying to tell it apart.

‘To drink so much liquid in such a short time, I must have easily stashed away 20 to 30 liters.

‘The hardest thing for me was the constant need to go to the toilet, which took up most of the time.

Mr Crimp was inspired to take up the challenge by his late dog Kara, who died of cancer in October 2020

“I have to say a huge thank you to Ollie and Archie, who came with me. They gave so much support and it was just as difficult for them as it was for me.

“From a liquid point of view it was easier, but they still covered all the miles – pub to pub.

‘And when I was too puffed up to talk, it was they who told the pub what we were doing.

‘I couldn’t have done it without them, I probably wouldn’t have made it past pub 30 without them.’

While listing what he drank during the search, Mr Crimp said he drank “Baby Guinness” shots, tequila rose, prosecco, J2O, apple juice and bottled water.

But Kara contracted cancer in October 2020 and had to be put to sleep.

He was inspired to take up the challenge by his late dog Kara, who died of cancer in October 2020. “Kara brought so much joy to our family and could never be replaced,” he said.

“Her smile, her character, everything she has contributed to our lives is something only a dog owner understands.

“Unfortunately, this is not always the case and since Covid, dog shelters such as at Dogs Trust have been flooded with dogs that now need a home. This costs money.’

Mr Crimp GoFundMealong with donations, have raised over £460 to date.