WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Nathan Collins is shown a straight red card for a SHOCKING high tackle on Jack Grealish

Sports
By Merry

What does he think? Nathan Collins is shown a straight red card for a SHOCKING high tackle on Jack Grealish after the Wolves defender punched the Man City star in the stomach with a reckless kung fu kick

  • Nathan Collins shows outright red card after horror tackle on Jack Grealish
  • Kung-fu style kick on the half hour brings Wolves down to ten men
  • Manchester City 2-0 within 13 minutes with goals from Grealish and Haaland

By Ash Rose for Mailonline

Published: 13:24, 17 Sep 2022 | Updated: 13:24, 17 Sep 2022

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for one of the worst tackles of the season when his kung fu kick at Jack Grealish reduced Wolves to ten men.

When both players went to the ball on the far left side of the touchline, Collins launched the England star with a full kick to the midriff, leaving Grealish a heap on the field.

Collins pleaded his innocence, but the summer signing left referee Anthony Taylor no choice but to give the defender his marching orders.

More to follow…

Nathan Collins is shown a straight red card for a

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Thomas Frank claims Arsenal boss Mikel…

Merry

What has happened to Son Heung-min?…

Merry

Wolves vs Man City – Premier…

Merry
1 of 4,423

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More