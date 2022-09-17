Nathan Collins is shown a straight red card for a SHOCKING high tackle on Jack Grealish

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nathan Collins was shown a straight red card for one of the worst tackles of the season when his kung fu kick at Jack Grealish reduced Wolves to ten men.

When both players went to the ball on the far left side of the touchline, Collins launched the England star with a full kick to the midriff, leaving Grealish a heap on the field.

Collins pleaded his innocence, but the summer signing left referee Anthony Taylor no choice but to give the defender his marching orders.

More to follow…