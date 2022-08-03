Nathan Cleary’s date Tèah Foot comes from a footy family – as her modelling career is revealed

She is the amazing Pilates instructor said to NRL star Nathan Cleary’s new girlfriend.

But there is more to Tèah Foot than meets the eye.

The glamorous brunette who works for Peaches Pilates studio in Bondi, is also the sister of former Sydney Swans player Zac Foot.

Tèah Foot (pictured), the gorgeous brunette who courted NRL star Nathan Cleary, also comes from a footy family

Zac, 21, was recruited by the Swans in the 2018 AFL draw and played for the team until being delisted in 2020.

He has since moved to Melbourne and currently plays for the Southport Sharks in the VFL.

Tèah and Zac seem to have a close bond as the siblings often share Instagram photos of them posing arm in arm together.

Tèah (right) first made headlines Monday night after she was seen enjoying an intimate dinner with Penrith Panthers player Nathan Cleary, 24, (left) at Spice Thai restaurant in Sydney’s Coogee

In 2018, not long after Zac was recruited by the Swans, Tèah shared a photo of himself and Zac posing in his new team’s jerseys.

‘Proud as punch!’ the doting sister captioned her image.

Tèah also has many achievements to brag about, thanks to her illustrious modeling career.

The glamazon is currently represented by Melbourne model agency Brooklyn MGMT and the American agency The Talent Drive

Tèah first made headlines on Monday night after she was spotted having an intimate dinner with the Penrith Panthers player at Spice Thai restaurant in Coogee, Sydney.

The pair have reportedly been seeing each other “on and off” for a few months.

Foot works for Peaches Pilates in Bondi and lives in an apartment nearby

According to the Daily Telegramthe duo shared a simple meal and washed it down with a bottle of table water.

Cleary was engrossed in the Bondi-based beauty’s conversation and saw her lean in closer to talk to her.

He kept it casual for their dinner party, dressed in a black hoodie and hot pink shorts while Tèah donned a stylish brown overcoat.

Cleary’s fun night out was a welcome change from the challenges he faced on the field last Friday.

The Panthers halfback got his marching orders from referee Todd Smith for a shocking tackle that tipped Parramatta Eels’ Dylan Brown on the head in the first twenty minutes.

In the incident Brown had nearly come to a stop and Cleary soon lost control of the tackle, lifted Brown over his horizontal line and dumped him into the turf.

Teah often posts photos of herself posing in her Bondi apartment

The Eels star escaped the sickening collision without anything more than a fright before he gingerly rose to his feet and Cleary looked visibly concerned as Smith summoned him for a quick chat and the referee wasted no time in sending him off.

“Hands between your legs and you drove him into the ground. You’re gone,” Smith said as Cleary became the first Penrith player since Travis Burns to be sent off in an NRL premiere game in 2012.

Cleary later apologized to Panthers fans on Instagram, stating that he was “nasty for such a stupid mistake that let the boys down. I’m not talking about that, it was a terrible technique and I need to get better.’