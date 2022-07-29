Nathan Cleary is SENT OFF for shocking tackle on Parramatta’s Nathan Brown

Nathan Cleary was sent off midway through the first half of Penrith’s collision with Parramatta for a dangerous tackle on Dylan Brown.

With the reigning Prime Ministers trailing 12-4 at CommBank Stadium, the New South Wales star Eels tackled five-eight Dylan Brown, who had nearly stalled.

Cleary soon lost control of the tackle, however, lifting Brown over his horizontal line and dumping him on his back on the turf.

The Eels star escaped the sickening collision without anything more than a fright, before he gingerly rose to his feet. Meanwhile, a small scuffle broke out with Parramatta players urging referee Todd Smith to take action and begging Panthers captain Isaah Yeo for leniency.

Cleary looked visibly concerned when Smith summoned him for a quick chat and the umpire wasted no time sending him away.

“Hands between your legs and you drove him into the ground. You’re gone,” said Smith as the 24-year-old became the first Penrith player since Travis Burns to be sent off in an NRL premiere game in 2012.

In the Fox League, former Queensland great Cooper Cronk said it was “hard to argue with the decision.”

At Nine, Andrew Johns added: ‘That’s a really bad one’ […] He [Cleary] gets his hands between his legs when he picks him up.

“It puts him in a terrible position.

“I can imagine this would be a first for Nathan Cleary. It would be the first time in his entire career that he has been sent off. I still can’t believe what I’ve seen.’

The Eels wasted no time in asserting their numerical superiority as Reed Mahoney scored twice in eight minutes to extend the lead to 30-4 at halftime.

While Cleary has a clean record with the judiciary, he could face a lengthy suspension if the NRL stays in line with its desire to ban lifting tackles from the game.

Losing the New South Wales halfback would be a major blow to the Panthers, who are already without Cleary’s Blues halfback Jarome Luai due to a knee injury.

The first-seeded Panthers, who took one win from securing the small premiership, will face Canberra, Melbourne and South Sydney over the next three weeks.