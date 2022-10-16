Nathan Buckley’s ‘mystery’ new girlfriend is revealed to be socialite Brodie Ryan

Nathan Buckley’s new girlfriend has been revealed as socialite Brodie Ryan.

The couple stepped out together during the Justin Cassin X Redken show at Melbourne Fashion Week on Friday.

Brodie often goes to events with her reality TV star friends, including Zoe O’Brien from Bachelor In Paradise and Margarita Smith from Love Island.

She currently lives in Melbourne.

Nathan, 50, came to the fashion show on Friday with Brodie on his arm, sitting just a few feet away from his ex Alex Pike.

He donned a black-on-black outfit for the occasion, with a button-up shirt open at the collar, jeans, shiny dress shoes and a large coat to ward off the cold.

Brodie slipped into a figure-hugging leather mini skirt and neon green shirt, which contrasted beautifully with her tan.

The new couple sat down comfortably and enjoyed each other’s company.

At one point, after laughing with some friends sitting next to them, the two switched places as she threw his large coat over her shoulders to keep warm.

Nathan and Alex began dating in early 2021 in the months following his divorce from ex-wife Tania Minnici after 18 years.

The couple confirmed their relationship in May last year.

In January of this year, rumors circulated that they had finally split up for good, but in March speculation arose that they were engaged after Alex was spotted with a huge diamond on her wedding finger.