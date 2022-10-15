Nathan Buckley flaunts new girlfriend in front of his ex-partner beautician Alex Pike

Nathan Buckley flaunted his new girlfriend in front of his ex-partner at the Justin Cassin X Redken show at Melbourne Fashion Week on Friday.

The former AFL player, 50, turned up to the event with another brunette beauty on his arm as he sat just meters away from his ex Alex Pike.

He donned a black-on-black outfit for the occasion, wearing a button-down shirt open at the collar, jeans, shiny dress shoes and an oversized coat to ward off the cold.

Nathan Buckley, 50, (right) flaunted his new girlfriend (left) in front of his ex-partner at the Justin Cassin X Redken show at Melbourne Fashion Week on Friday

Alex, 45, appeared in a matching little black dress, which skimmed her slim figure and featured glittering details throughout the fabric.

A thin belt cinched her tiny waist and she added a pair of chunky stacked heels to the ensemble.

She completed her look with a black purse and dainty gold accessories including a sparkling necklace.

The former AFL player turned up to the event with another brunette beauty on his arm as he sat just meters away from his ex Alex Pike

He donned a black-on-black outfit for the occasion, wearing a button-down shirt open at the collar, jeans, shiny dress shoes and an oversized coat to ward off the cold

The timeless cosmetic injector opted for a bronzed makeup look with brick-toned lipstick as she wore her dark hair down in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Nathan’s mystery woman appeared to be a tanned beauty as she slipped into a fitted leather mini skirt.

Her neon green shirt, tucked into her skirt, contrasted beautifully with her tanned complexion.

Alex, 45, appeared in a matching little black dress, which skimmed her slim figure and featured glittering details throughout the fabric. A thin belt cinched her tiny waist and she added a pair of chunky stacked heels to the ensemble

She accessorized with a pair of simple strappy black heels and slicked her dark hair back into a long, high ponytail.

The new couple were enjoying themselves as they sat together and enjoyed each other’s company.

At one point, after laughing with some friends sitting next to them, the two switched places while she threw his big coat over her shoulders to keep warm.

Meanwhile, Nathan’s mystery woman appeared to be a tanned beauty as she slipped into a fitted leather mini skirt

Her neon green shirt, tucked into her skirt, contrasted beautifully with her tanned complexion

She accessorized with a pair of simple strappy black heels and clipped her dark hair back into a long, high ponytail

The new couple were enjoying themselves as they sat together and enjoyed each other’s company

Nathan and his new girlfriend are pictured here enjoying themselves while chatting with friends

Nathan is pictured here, unable to keep his hands off his new squeeze

At one point, the couple was seen laughing with some friends sitting next to them

Both pictured here enjoying the fashion show

Nathan and Alex began dating in early 2021 in the months following his split from ex-wife Tania Minnici after 18 years.

The couple confirmed their relationship in May last year and had a whirlwind romance ever since.

Rumors swirled in January this year that they had finally split for good, only for speculation to arise in March that they were engaged after Alex was spotted with a huge diamond on her wedding finger.

The two eventually switched places as she threw his large coat over her shoulders to keep warm

They are pictured here, engrossed in conversation