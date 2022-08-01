Nathan and Emma Lyon, Bonnie and Tim Paine arrive in Sydney after attending Pat Cummins’ wedding

It’s wedding season in the cricket world, and newlyweds Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy were spotted back in Sydney on Monday with married couple Tim and Bonnie Paine after attending the wedding of Pat Cummins and Becky Boston in Byron Bay.

The foursome landed at Sydney’s domestic airport on Sunday with their respective wives Emma and Bonnie.

The group was seen walking through the terminal before meeting as they waited with their luggage in the Qantas arrivals hall.

Nathan, 34, and Emma, ​​31, who tied the knot just over a week ago, were couples who dressed in matching white hoodies and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, Tim, 37, opted for a simple look – jeans and a white t-shirt.

His wife Bonnie, whom he married in 2016, rocked a gray hoodie layered with a dark khaki trench coat.

Nathan and Emma held hands at the airport and at one point the glamorous real estate agent appeared to wave the photographers friendly.

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston said ‘I do’ at a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay on Friday, July 29, held at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

The wedding was a star-studded affair, with comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding among those in attendance.

Fellow cricketers Mitchell Starc, Andrew McDonald and Josh Hazlewood also attended the fast bowler’s wedding.

Becky, 31, was stunning in a flowing white dress with a sleeveless design and a full skirt.

Pat, 29, opted for a traditional black tuxedo and white shirt, along with a black bow tie.

The couple’s son, nine-month-old son Albie, was held by a wedding guest close to the couple during the ceremony.

The location is the same where Hollywood superstar Matt Damon stayed during his January Covid isolation.

Located on the edge of Byron Bay, the $7,000-per-night Airbnb features a pool, tennis court, and four bedrooms.

Pat Cummins and Becky Boston said ‘I do’ at a lavish ceremony in Byron Bay on Friday, July 29, held at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the Byron Bay hinterland

Pat and Becky, who met in 2013, announced their engagement in June 2020. But their wedding plans were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

They welcomed son Albie in October last year, with Pat tweeting that he was “more than in love” with the boy.

“It worked, I still can’t believe we made this little person,” model interior designer Becky posted online at the time.