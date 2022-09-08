Nathalie Kelly shows off her sensational figure in a skimpy bikini at Burning Man

Australian actress Nathalie Kelly showed off her sensational figure when she stripped down to a bikini at Burning Man this week.

The Dynasty star, 37, turned up a storm in a multicolored bikini with pink highlights and a dark orange robe to the annual Nevada festival.

Showing off her natural beauty, the Peru-born Siren opted for a minimal makeup look, keeping her brunette locks back in a low bun and adding a touch of boho glamor with feather earrings.

She later changed into a bright red bikini and wore a huge oversized hat on her back as she walked through dessert.

Nathalie increased her height in towering wedges and adorned with dozens of feathers and bobbles.

In one fell swoop, she threw her arms around a group of equally chic friends, with the caption calling the group “lovers.”

Burning Man is a 36-year tradition that welcomes self-expression to “connect each individual with his or her creative powers,” according to the festival’s mission statement.

The week-long event started on August 28 and will run until September 5 as thousands of people attended the festival known for its music and sex offerings.

This year’s theme – called a ‘temporary metropolis dedicated to community, art, self-expression and self-reliance’ is ‘Waking Dreams’.

Nathalie’s appearance comes after she issued a dire warning about the dangers of wearing ‘indigenous fashion’ at music festivals

Burning Man is also known for its art installations, which this year include a dragon and bear-shaped honey containers.

Event makers eagerly advertised the event after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After a long hazy haze of pandemic insomnia, drifting between sleeping and walking, it’s time to re-imagine the future. After several long years we will go home.’

Nathalie, who is of Peruvian and Argentine descent and identifies as an indigenous woman, shared a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday insisting that feathers have no place at festivals such as Burning Man.

The 37-year-old started her post by pointing out the environmental impact of wearing feathers, writing: 'This is wrong and harmful as it threatens the extinction of wild species in the Amazon.

The 37-year-old started her post by pointing out the environmental impact of wearing feathers, writing: ‘This is wrong and harmful as it threatens the extinction of wild species in the Amazon.

The star further argued that non-indigenous people should never wear feathers, claiming it is “culturally insensitive” to dress up as “people who have been murdered and driven from their lands.”

“This fetishization of Indigenous fashion and culture as a trend by non-Indigenous people is rubbing salt on the wounds of this painful history and making fun of very real threats that Indigenous people still face today,” the Instagram wrote. fashion model.

“I, too, have had my share of dressing up with feathers in the past, and while they weren’t Amazonian birds, I now cringe at the level of unconscious disrespect implicit in those past decisions.” she continued.

The Vampire Diaries star admitted that despite her native ancestry, she only recently recognized her “indigenous alliance”, understanding that “there is a level of mercy for those who really don’t know any better.”

“But if you’re reading this, now you know,” she added.

“So if you’re packing for Burning Man or any other festival, please leave the feather headdress at home,” she wrote, adding: “Your festival fashion is not worth the moral, spiritual and environmental damage it causes.”

Nathalie’s post was accompanied by an infographic on how wearing animal parts has endangered the Amazon rainforest from losing its biodiversity.

Nathalie was born in Peru and raised in Sydney, Australia by her native mother and grandmother.