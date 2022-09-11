Nathalie Kelley SLAMS Burning Man festival for ‘contributing to climate collapse’

Nathalie Kelley has called for the Burning Man festival to ban guests from wasting fuel after driving to the event to pose at a protest.

The Australian actor-turned-activist posted to Instagram on Sunday videos and photos of herself participating in a protest at the festival, which is being held in Black Rock City in the Nevada desert.

A clip showed the Fast and the Furious star burning a large effigy saying, “We are the climate problem,” while another woman played a traditional song with a wooden percussion instrument.

“What does it look like to celebrate an event like Burning Man in an era of climate collapse?” Nathalie started her caption.

Nathalie, who has partied at the influencer-studded festival for the past week, thanked her fellow protesters for taking a stand and forcing festival-goers to “challenge their privilege.”

The star, who recently messed up feathers for claiming wearing feather accessories at festivals is “harmful,” said she “longed for the day” when Burning Man goes eco-friendly.

“From now on, we’ll just give them our garbage and disrespect,” Nathalie wrote.

Strangely, Nathalie then admitted that she had used “so much fuel” driving around the festival to attend the protest – rather than taking public transport, cycling or just coping with the heat and walking.

“It hurt me to spend so much fuel to get there and stay cool,” she wrote.

Nathalie expressed her fears about the climate change disaster and how Burning Man is seemingly contributing to the deterioration of the global environment.

“The apocalyptic heatwaves and sandstorms we’ve experienced this year are just a taste of what lies ahead if we don’t radically change course.”

“I wonder if it will be enough to wake people up? ‘BM’s promise to be climate neutral by 2030 is too little too late.’ she warned.

changed how they celebrate. “We must demand that Burning Man and its attendants stop burning propane and natural gas for fun, ban private jets, limit the use of fossil fuel generators and eventually ban RVs,” she said.

Instead of calling to boycott the festival, Nathalie claimed it was time for guests to change the way they celebrate.

“We must demand that Burning Man and its attendants stop burning propane and natural gas for fun, ban private jets, limit the use of fossil fuels and eventually ban RVs,” she said.

She continued, “Let’s go back to the origins of why we burn the man—to develop the conscious mind of humanity and break free from the limitations that hold us back.”

Burning Man, which sees tens of thousands of people descending into the Nevada desert each year, is known to cause significant atmospheric carbon emissions during its iconic burning ceremonies.

However, these carbon emissions far outweigh the emissions generated by the transportation of festival-goers and personal power consumption.