Nathalie Emmanuel cuts a typically trendy figure at photocall for her new thriller The Invitation

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Nathalie Emmanuel cut a typically stylish figure when she attended a photocall for her new film The Invitation in London on Monday.

The 33-year-old actress, who plays Evie in the thriller, opted for a baby blue top that she wore with lilac pants.

The Game Of Thrones star also donned a lavender blazer to the event, adding height to her frame with open-toe blue heels.

Pose: Nathalie Emmanuel cut a typically stylish figure as she attended a photo call for her new film The Invitation in London on Monday

Nathalie drew even more attention to her appearance with her makeup while wearing bold dark lipstick and heavy eyeshadow.

With a short haircut, the star completed her look for the event with a silver necklace.

The Invitation follows Evie (Nathalie) as she uncovers dark secrets about her family.

After her mother’s death and with no other known relatives, Evie takes a DNA test and discovers a long-lost cousin she didn’t know she had.

Trendy: 33-year-old actress who plays Evie in the thriller opted for a baby blue top she wore with lilac pants

Invited by her new family to a lavish wedding in the English countryside, Evie is initially seduced by the sexy aristocratic host.

However, she is soon thrust into a nightmare of survival as she reveals twisted secrets about her family history and the disturbing intentions behind their sinful generosity.

It comes after Nathalie debuted her cropped hair earlier this year and explained why she was so emotional about the change in appearance.

She shared a soulful video with her social media followers as she went through the transformation, cutting away her long, curly locks and discussing her reasons for the big change with celebrity hairdresser, Neeko.

Fashion: The Game Of Thrones star also donned a lavender blazer to the event, adding height to her frame with open-toe blue heels

Radiant: Nathalie drew more attention to her look with her makeup when she wore bold dark lipstick and heavy eyeshadow

The Game of Thrones star wiped away tears as she explained: “There’s a lot, like, joy and, like, celebration connected, but also all this pressure and like, trauma and all these things I had to overcome with it, you know ?’

The British-born actress said it was the first time in her life that she could make a decision about how to wear her hair.

“I think, I liked to ask my mom when I was 15 and then I went into acting and the job dictated what my hair did. So this is the first time in 33 years I’ve had something like this… I’ve made a decision for my hair that’s all my own.”

The F9: The Fast Saga actress explained her reasons for sharing the clip in a lengthy post, writing: “I wanted to share this for those who have experienced any kind of feelings from others or hair discrimination,” she shared.

“And then I had a long, arduous journey toward self-acceptance or feelings of not having any autonomy over yourself…or…worrying that you wouldn’t meet certain beauty standards…”