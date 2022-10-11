Nate Diaz suggests WWE crossover after meeting with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

UFC legend Nate Diaz has surprisingly suggested that he could join the WWE after meeting Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Diaz assured of a fourth round victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 in September before announcing his intention to leave the UFC after 15 years with the fight promotion.

getty Diaz submitted Ferguson to the UFC 279 main event, then announced he was leaving the organization

Many believe the first man to beat Conor McGregor in the Octagon will be lined up as a potential opponent for Jake Paul, if he can get past former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on October 29.

Diaz, 37, has also been called up by fourweight boxing champion Adrien Broner, who was once touted as Floyd Mayweather’s heir but struggles to live up to the hype.

However, Diaz recently took to social media to claim that the only man he wants to fight is Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson and suggested he retire if a fight with the WWE legend and actor can’t be made. .

Now he’s come one step closer to making that matchup a real possibility after meeting Triple H – real name Paul Levesque – who has been leading the WWE as Creative Director since Vince McMahon retired earlier this year.

McMahon also appointed his daughter, Stephanie, and Nick Khan as co-CEOs after he walked out of the company he had led since 1982.

On Monday, the new WWE bosses look set to bump into the most sought-after free agent in the sport. They snapped a photo together before Diaz uploaded it to Instagram with the caption, “We’ll see what happens.”

@natediaz209 – instagram Diaz met the WWE bosses on Monday

getty They’ve been running the business since Vince McMahon retired earlier this year

It seems unlikely that this was a chance encounter when you consider that the WWE has brought UFC stars to their promotion in recent years.

Notably, former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey transitioned to the WWE after losing consecutive MMA fights and retiring from the sport.

Last weekend, former dual-weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier appeared at the Extreme Rules pay-per-view event as a special guest referee for a match-up between Seth Rollins and UFC veteran Matt Riddle.

Maybe Diaz will be the next UFC legend in the WWE.