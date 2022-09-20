Nate Diaz reveals a boxing match with Jake Paul is one of his ‘options’ after UFC departure

Nate Diaz has revealed that a fight with Jake Paul could be on the cards with the MMA star considering a switch to boxing.

The 37-year-old has more freedom to explore his options after beating Tony Ferguson in the final fight of his UFC contract earlier this month.

Diaz, now a free agent, was asked about a potential fight with Paul while attending Canelo Alvarez’s victory over Gennadiy Golovkin on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nate Diaz would consider a fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the future

He told the YouTube channel iD boxing: ‘(Jake Paul) is definitely one of the possibilities.

‘He does great things. He does great things. He has a big fight ahead of him.

‘I’m sure if he wins it, I’m sure people will be really impressed with it. And if Anderson (Silva) does his thing with him, that’s also impressive.

‘Now we have a fight on his hands. I look forward to it.’

Diaz is a free agent following his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279

Diaz hinted at a potential switch to boxing after the final fight of his UFC contract

Paul, 25, has a professional record of 5-0 and has previously been involved in a war of words with Diaz on social media.

For now, Paul is currently scheduled to fight UFC legend Silva on October 29th in Glendale, Arizona in his biggest fight to date.

When asked who he thinks will win the fight next month, Diaz replied: ‘Fifty-fifty. I don’t know, we’ll see what happens’.

Diaz, enters free agency after a submission win over Ferguson at UFC 279. The win came after a long public contract battle with the promotion.

While Diaz has not ruled out a return to the UFC, it is believed that he plans to test other martial arts first.

After his win over Ferguson, Diaz said: ‘I want to get out of the UFC for a little bit and show all these UFC fighters how to take over and own another sport, how to do it.

Paul and Diaz have previously exchanged words on social media and hinted at a boxing match

‘Because Conor McGregor didn’t know how to do it and none of these other fighters know how to do it, so I’m going to go out there and take over another profession and become the best at it. Show everyone that I’m the best at it.

‘Boxing, kickboxing, ju-jitsu, other MMA organizations… If you think you’re the best, creme de la creme right here, baby. I bowl for you.’

Paul wasted no time reacting to Diaz’s words, saying in a statement online: ‘Nate Diaz says he wants to get into boxing… Wonder who he’s going to fight?’

Paul (left) is currently scheduled for the biggest fight of his career against UFC legend Anderson Silva (right)

The 25-year-old began his rivalry with Diaz by including him and his brother Nick on a boxing hit list that also included Conor McGregor and Kamaru Usman.

Paul slammed Diaz on social media last year, stating that the MMA star had six times the losses of Ben Askren – a former opponent of Jake’s.

After receiving Paul’s response about his professional record, Diaz added: ‘He (Askren) sucks Jake.

‘You’d get smoked in a real fight. You can’t really fight. Boxing matches with wrestlers only. Let it sink in.’