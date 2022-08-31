Nate Diaz ‘needs a MIRACLE’ against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279

<!–

According to Li Jingliang, Nate Diaz ‘needs a miracle’ if he is to avoid defeat by undefeated phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

The Chinese star knows exactly what Chimaev is capable of finishing him within one round of their fight this year.

Many feel that Diaz, who wants to leave the UFC when his contract expires after the match, is being thrown to the wolves.

Khamzat Chimaev (right) came through a brutal fight against Gilbert Burns

Nate Diaz is the underdog for his UFC 279 headliner with Chimaev next month

Jingliang says the Stockton fighter almost needs some sort of divine intervention to win, but added that you can always expect the unexpected with the American.

He told the MMA hour: ‘What we really need is a miracle, a surprise in the fight, and I believe Nate Diaz is the man who can give you this.

‘I can’t give you a grade on the odds’ [Diaz will win]but we all know from the stats and the data, Khamzat is the favorite, Nate is the underdog.

He added: “Another big X factor is that Nate Diaz is Nate Diaz – you don’t know what happens when the fight goes to the fifth round and the last minute and the last seconds when you fight Nate Diaz.

Li Jingliang (bottom) was submitted in the first round of his fight with Chimaev

If Diaz upset Chimaev it would be a huge turnout for the books, but Jingliang pointed to Leon Edwards’ stunning win over Kamaru Usman as a recent example of the unpredictable nature of MMA.

“I said to my boxing coach before that fight, I think Leon has a chance to knock out Kamaru Usman – and then what happens in the fight? Jingliang continued.

“We all know that Kamaru Usman is a very versatile fighter, but I think most people underestimate how good Leon is at hitting, and like I said, anything can happen at any time in this sport.”

Jingliang takes on Tony Ferguson in the co-main event of UFC 279 on October 10 before Chimaev and Diaz take center stage.

It has the makings of a sensational card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. If Diaz could pull one last trick up his sleeve, it would be a fitting closing chapter to his storied UFC career.