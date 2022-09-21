WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement

Sports
By Merry
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 18
1663765826 634 Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 19
1663765827 42 Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 20
1663765829 53 Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 21
1663765830 44 Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 22
1663765831 531 Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup
Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement 23

‘I’ll only fight The Rock…otherwise I’m good!’: UFC legend Nate Diaz jokes Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup to tempt him out of retirement as rumors continue to swirl about Jake The Paul showdown

  • Nate Diaz tweeted that the only person who will bring him out of retirement is The Rock
  • Diaz’s UFC contract recently expired, although he is open to boxing Jake Paul
  • Dwayne Johnson has never competed in MMA, nor has he hinted at doing so
  • Johnson, 50, also outweighs the 37-year-old Diaz by about 100 pounds

By Alex Raskin Sports News Editor for Dailymail.com

Published: 13:46, 21 September 2022 | Up to date: 14:06, 21 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

UFC legend Nate Diaz may be headed for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul, but the only way he’ll be stepping back into the octagon is for a showdown with actor, wrestler and former college football player Dwayne Johnson.

“I only want to fight the rock,” Diaz tweeted. “Otherwise I’m fine.”

Diaz recently revealed that a boxing match with Paul could be on the cards following his farewell fight win over Tony Ferguson earlier this month. The 37-year-old Diaz’s contract with the UFC has now expired, making him a combat free agent.

Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10
Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10

Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10

UFC legend Nate Diaz may be headed for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul, but the only way he'll step back into the octagon is for a showdown with actor, wrestler and former college football player Dwayne Johnson
UFC legend Nate Diaz may be headed for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul, but the only way he'll step back into the octagon is for a showdown with actor, wrestler and former college football player Dwayne Johnson

UFC legend Nate Diaz may be headed for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul, but the only way he’ll step back into the octagon is for a showdown with actor, wrestler and former college football player Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2019 in New York
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2019 in New York

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2019 in New York

The Rock has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019 (pictured), for example, Johnson presented the welterweight 'BMF' championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage win over Diaz (right)
The Rock has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019 (pictured), for example, Johnson presented the welterweight 'BMF' championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage victory over Diaz (right)

The Rock has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019 (pictured), for example, Johnson presented the welterweight ‘BMF’ championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage win over Diaz (right)

Johnson, a former WWE wrestler and college football player at the University of Miami, has never competed in MMA and has expressed no interest in doing so.

However, he has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019, for example, Johnson presented the welterweight ‘BMF’ championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage win over Diaz.

Talking to the YouTube channel iD boxingDiaz recently said that Paul is ‘certainly one of the options’ he has going forward.

“He’s doing big things,” Diaz said, before referencing Paul’s upcoming fight with former UFC star Anderson Silva. ‘He does great things. He has a big fight ahead of him.

‘I’m sure if he wins it, I’m sure people will be really impressed with it. And if Anderson [Silva] do your thing with him, it’s also impressive.

‘Now we have a fight on his hands. I look forward to it.’

Nate Paul would consider a future fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul
Nate Paul would consider a future fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul
Jake Paul will face another UFC legend in the form of Anderson Silva
Jake Paul will face another UFC legend in the form of Anderson Silva

Nate Diaz would consider a fight with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in the future

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Suryakumar goes past Babar to No. 3 on…

Merry

‘It’s their OWN…

Merry

Uefa pre-prepared Champions League final…

Merry
1 of 4,618

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More