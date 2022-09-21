Nate Diaz jokes that Dwayne Johnson is the only matchup that could tempt him out of MMA retirement

Johnson, 50, also outweighs the 37-year-old Diaz by about 100 pounds

UFC legend Nate Diaz may be headed for a boxing showdown with Jake Paul, but the only way he’ll be stepping back into the octagon is for a showdown with actor, wrestler and former college football player Dwayne Johnson.

“I only want to fight the rock,” Diaz tweeted. “Otherwise I’m fine.”

Diaz recently revealed that a boxing match with Paul could be on the cards following his farewell fight win over Tony Ferguson earlier this month. The 37-year-old Diaz’s contract with the UFC has now expired, making him a combat free agent.

Nate Diaz prepares to fight Tony Ferguson in a welterweight bout during the UFC 279 event at T-Mobile Arena on September 10

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson presents the BMF Belt during the UFC 244 event at Madison Square Garden on November 2, 2019 in New York

The Rock has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019 (pictured), Johnson presented the welterweight 'BMF' championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage win over Diaz (right)

Johnson, a former WWE wrestler and college football player at the University of Miami, has never competed in MMA and has expressed no interest in doing so.

However, he has appeared at several UFC events. At Madison Square Garden in 2019, for example, Johnson presented the welterweight ‘BMF’ championship belt to Jorge Masvidal following his medical stoppage win over Diaz.

Talking to the YouTube channel iD boxingDiaz recently said that Paul is ‘certainly one of the options’ he has going forward.

“He’s doing big things,” Diaz said, before referencing Paul’s upcoming fight with former UFC star Anderson Silva. ‘He does great things. He has a big fight ahead of him.

‘I’m sure if he wins it, I’m sure people will be really impressed with it. And if Anderson [Silva] do your thing with him, it’s also impressive.

‘Now we have a fight on his hands. I look forward to it.’