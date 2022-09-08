Natasha Poly cuts a stylish figure in a black blazer during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Natasha Poly was all smiles when she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The Russian supermodel, 37, cut a stylish figure in a chic black blazer over a plain crew-neck T-shirt.

She paired the number with gray wide-leg jeans and a bold pair of chunky white and bright green sneakers.

The beauty carried her personal belongings in a gorgeous gray bag that she wrapped around the handle with a bold pink scarf.

The model smoothed her blonde locks back from a center parting and kept cool by rolling up her blazer sleeves to reveal a zebra print.

Natasha opted for a radiant makeup palette while hiding behind dark sunglasses.

The star was getting on a water taxi when someone extended a helping hand as she boarded.

Natasha has spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday — and saw a slew of A-listers flock to the city for a star-packed week and a half.

On Wednesday, she showed off her modeling skills at the premiere of The Son.

She looked fabulous in a bold black evening dress with a high mesh neckline.

The 37-year-old opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split.

She lifted her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry.

Natasha rivaled her bold look by smoothing her blonde locks on top from a side part, while the rest fell down her back.

Amazing: She opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split