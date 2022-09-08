WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Natasha Poly cuts a stylish figure in a black blazer during Venice Film Festival

Entertainment
By Merry

Natasha Poly cuts a stylish figure in a black blazer and gray jeans when she arrives at the Hotel Excelsior during the Venice Film Festival

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline

Published: 18:03, September 8, 2022 | Updated: 18:03, September 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Natasha Poly was all smiles when she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior during the Venice Film Festival on Thursday.

The Russian supermodel, 37, cut a stylish figure in a chic black blazer over a plain crew-neck T-shirt.

She paired the number with gray wide-leg jeans and a bold pair of chunky white and bright green sneakers.

Stylish: Natasha Poly was all smiles when she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior on Thursday, dressed in a chic black blazer and gray wide-leg jeans during the Venice Film Festival

Stylish: Natasha Poly was all smiles when she arrived at the Hotel Excelsior on Thursday, dressed in a chic black blazer and gray wide-leg jeans during the Venice Film Festival

The beauty carried her personal belongings in a gorgeous gray bag that she wrapped around the handle with a bold pink scarf.

The model smoothed her blonde locks back from a center parting and kept cool by rolling up her blazer sleeves to reveal a zebra print.

Natasha opted for a radiant makeup palette while hiding behind dark sunglasses.

The star was getting on a water taxi when someone extended a helping hand as she boarded.

Casual: The Russian supermodel, 37, carried her personal belongings in a gray bag that she wrapped a bold pink scarf around the handle as she boarded the water taxi

Casual: The Russian supermodel, 37, carried her personal belongings in a gray bag that she wrapped a bold pink scarf around the handle as she boarded the water taxi

Casual: The Russian supermodel, 37, carried her personal belongings in a gray bag that she wrapped a bold pink scarf around the handle as she boarded the water taxi

Natasha has spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday — and saw a slew of A-listers flock to the city for a star-packed week and a half.

On Wednesday, she showed off her modeling skills at the premiere of The Son.

She looked fabulous in a bold black evening dress with a high mesh neckline.

Looking good: Natasha spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday, showing off her modeling skills at Wednesday's premiere of The Son

Looking good: Natasha spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday, showing off her modeling skills at Wednesday's premiere of The Son

Looking good: Natasha spent the week at the 79th Venice Film Festival, which comes to a close on Saturday, showing off her modeling skills at Wednesday’s premiere of The Son

The 37-year-old opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split.

She lifted her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry.

Natasha rivaled her bold look by smoothing her blonde locks on top from a side part, while the rest fell down her back.

Amazing: She opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split

Amazing: She opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split

Amazing: She opted for a corset-style bodice and flashed her toned legs through a lace-up thigh-high split

Stunning: Natasha elevated her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry

Stunning: Natasha elevated her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry

Stunning: Natasha elevated her long body in a pair of simple black heels and rocked a pair of mesh gloves with various dazzling jewelry

You might also like More from author
More Stories

Ashley Graham says she feels…

Merry

Joey Lawrence and his wife Samantha Cope…

Merry

Kylie Jenner poses in a BRA after…

Merry
1 of 4,332

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More