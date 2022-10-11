Natasha Oakley shows how much her body has changed over 10 years

An Australian businesswoman who built a $63 million empire from a blog about her favorite bikini has reflected on how her body has changed over the past decade.

When Natasha Oakley started an online blog called ‘A Bikini A Day’ with her best friend Devin Brugman in 2012, she could never have known that her endeavor would see her debut on the Young Rich List two decades later.

The 32-year-old blonde bombshell, who grew up in Sydney, Australia – but now calls sunny Los Angeles home – was just looking for a place to share her favorite swimwear when A Bikini A Day took off.

Since then, Natasha has started her own swimwear company and invested in other burgeoning brands such as The Pilates Class and Emma Pills, giving her an estimated empire worth $63 million.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to share a collection of photos of her body taken over a 10-year period that show just how much she’s changed.

Natasha showed off her newfound curves in a series of Instagram photos on Tuesday

‘In the words of Kourtney Kardashian: “If I’m super skinny, you know I’m not happy”. This rings true for me. All the times I’ve been at my thinnest, I’ve been stressed, overworked, in a toxic relationship, or going through a tough time,” Natasha captioned the photos.

‘Nothing feels better than embracing my natural curves and knowing that “perfect” does not exist. There is so much to admire about social media but it can also be so deceiving, remember not to be hard on yourself and to love your body and your life, after all you only have one, what is the point of doing anything but? ‘

The quote from 43-year-old Kourtney was aired in the third episode of The Kardashians, where the petite star said she is embracing her new 115-pound (52-kilogram) curves, adding how miserable she was when she weighed just 95 pounds ( 43) kilos) while dating Scott Disick.

She prepped for a photoshoot while telling her team how supportive her new beau Travis Barker really is and how he made her embrace her curves.

Previously, Natasha spoke to FEMAIL about starting her blog and social media accounts.

“Growing up in a beach town was a dream and definitely translated into my love and passion for the ocean and later swimwear,” she said.

‘We were one of the first Instagram pioneers. At the time, we had no idea how big Instagram would become or what our future would look like, but we enjoyed the photography, the travel and being able to share it with a community, she said.

‘I have always had an entrepreneurial spirit as the daughter of two entrepreneurs. Since I was young I knew I wanted to go into business and I feel so lucky to have found my footing.’

Looking back, Natasha believes their A Bikini A Day Instagram followers enjoyed the light-hearted nature of the content and the ‘fun spirit’ she and Devin possess.

They were also direct women with larger busts to try different styles and brands they may never have heard of before.

‘After wearing thousands of bikinis through our trial at A Bikini A Day, I became increasingly interested in the design and production of swimwear.

‘Devin and I knew exactly what worked and what didn’t and were passionate about designing a swim line with every woman’s body in mind.

‘Something we often encountered, as two women in larger bowls, during our work on Bikini A Day was finding a swim that fit comfortably but was also fashionable.’

In 2014, Monday Swimwear was born, with great emphasis on fit and texture.

The ladies have a detailed design process where each style fits multiple body types and doesn’t just scale from one size.

“In our process, we want to involve the customer as much as possible. We are really vocal with our community and encourage them to be vocal with us,” said Natasha.

“We like to ask our customers often and consider all appropriate comments when designing.”

The brand caters from A to G cup sizes and can ship worldwide, making it accessible to everyone.

Outside of Monday, swimwear Natasha also splits her time between the Pilates class, an online Pilates fitness training program, and Emma Pills, a jewelry company.

‘TPC was born during the pandemic. The beginning of the pandemic was a time of uncertainty for many people around the world,’ she said.

‘Jacqui [Kingswell, the co-founder] and I wanted to start a community to bring people together to share their love of Pilates. Doing Pilates was my saving grace during that time and we got such positive feedback from our community.’

Meanwhile, Natasha had been a friend of the Pillemers family before a 21-year-old Emma approached her with the product.

“When I first met them, I was so inspired by their infectious and supportive energy and loved the way they ran their brand,” she said.

‘I knew there was synergy. I approached them about taking the brand forward and helping them go global and we have now expanded into the US market, are featured in a major fashion retailer, Revolve, and are loved by many A-Listers in the US.’

Natasha, who is often still seen in a bikini as she splits her time between Sydney and Los Angeles, usually keeps fit by attending Jacqui’s Pilates classes.

“There are so many different classes from HIIT to strength that I adjust the time and intensity level depending on what my body needs that day,” she said.

‘Week to week my schedule changes depending on whether I’m on location shooting a campaign, on a brand trip or at home in LA.

‘On a typical day, I typically like to wake up and connect with my team. After a quick touch base, I like to work out and have a light bite or smoothie.

‘I typically like to do some admin work before lunch and save longer calls for the afternoon. Around.

She makes time to read a book and relax when she’s not flying overseas, like she was recently in the Bahamas to celebrate Monday Swimwear’s eight-year anniversary.

‘ It was one of the most amazing journeys and to be able to celebrate my brand in this way felt like a dream. It also feels like a pinch me moment to be on location for any campaign shoot,’ she said.

“I work so hard with our team to design the collection, it feels surreal to see it come to life.”