Natasha Lyonne shows off her style credentials in white minidress at Venice Film Festival

Natasha Lyonne looked straight into a magazine on Sunday as she attended an event at the Venice Film Festival honoring The Whale.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, radiated glamor in a white mini dress that showed plenty of leg.

Her dress had diamond-encrusted sleeves and a matching collar for a touch of sparkle.

She added height to her body in a pair of white high heels and carried a black clutch bag.

Natasha wore her red locks in a voluminous hairstyle and hid her eyes behind retro white sunglasses.

The event was in support of Brendan Fraser’s latest film, The Whale, for which he underwent a physical transformation and wore prosthetics to play a man who “lives with obesity.”

The official synopsis reads: “A reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity tries to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter for one last chance at redemption.”

Attracting the biggest stars, the film festival is held annually on the island of Lido in the Venice lagoon, with film screenings in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

The Whale will also compete alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.