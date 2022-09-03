Natasha Lyonne cuts a glamorous figure in a feathered black mini dress during Venice Film Festival

<!–

Natasha Lyonne cut a glamorous figure as she stepped out on Saturday at the photocall for the Miu Miu Women’s Tales at the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

The Orange Is the New Black actress, 43, radiated star power in a black Miu Miu mini dress as she struck a series of stunning poses.

The dress featured an extremely feathered bust and a strapless design, complete with beading around the garment.

Keeping the glitzy theme, the beauty added a pair of chunky black heels with a platform sole and diamanté design, finishing the ensemble with a black and gold clutch.

Natasha shielded her eyes with a pair of Miu Miu round-frame sunglasses and opted for dangling earrings and a stacked collection of bracelets.

Her curly caramel locks fell free in a voluminous old Hollywood style, while the star got wet for a nude lipstick to complement her complexion.

The film festival attracts the biggest stars and is held annually on the island of Lido in the lagoon of Venice. With film screenings taking place in the historic Palazzo del Cinema on Lungomare Marconi.

This year’s lineup will be divisive in the biopic Blonde, starring Ana De Armas as tragic screen icon Marilyn Monroe, who competes for the league’s highest accolade.

Brendan Fraser’s touching drama The Whale, in which he plays an obese professor, will also star alongside films starring Cate Blanchett, Hugh Jackman and Colin Farrell.

Meanwhile, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling, starring her boyfriend Harry Styles, will also debut at its premiere — though it’s not part of the competition.

Pals: Natasha posed for snaps alongside American singer Kelsey Lu and film director Janicza Bravo at the fashion bash

While for the first time in the history of the festival, a Netflix film – White Noise by Noah Baumbach – opens the proceedings.

Greta Gerwig, Adam Driver and Don Cheadle star in the comedy-horror and the film will also be part of the competition category.

Luca Guadagnino’s coming of age horror novel Bones and All, starring Timothee Chalamet, will also battle it out in the competition segment, alongside Joanna Hogg’s The Eternal Daughter with Tilda Swinton.