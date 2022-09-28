Natasha Kaplinsky, Strictly Come Dancing champion, is new British Board of Film Classification chief

Strictly Come Dancing champion Natasha Kaplinsky becomes one of the top film censors in the country.

Former BBC newsreader Miss Kaplinsky, who also worked for Sky News and ITV News, has been named the new president of the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

In the role, the 50-year-old, who received an OBE in 2017 for his services to Holocaust commemoration, will chair the Classification Committee each month, which oversees decisions on the most “complex and controversial” cases. She will also be chair of the Advisory Council on Watching Children.

The BBFC, which provides age ratings for film and other visual content such as DVDs, said Ms Kaplinsky would ensure “a high-level approach and independence to difficult cases and policy issues.”

Miss Kaplinsky has less experience with the type of work the BBFC does than her predecessor. Outgoing President Patrick Swaffer served as the agency’s legal counsel for “years” before taking up his current position.

But the BBFC said Ms Kaplinsky, who has worked for several charities, was “passionate about issues affecting the rights and welfare of children.”

Miss Kaplinsky became the UK’s highest-paid newsreader in 2007, when she signed a £1million-a-year deal to leave the BBC and become the face of Channel 5 news.

Miss Kaplinsky (front) was the first winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, along with professional dance partner Brendan Cole (back)

This came after she was the first winner of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, along with professional dance partner Brendan Cole. Miss Kaplinsky said: “For over a century, the BBFC has done a fantastic job helping families have a positive viewing experience wherever and however they watch content.

“Putting children’s well-being at the forefront of policy decisions is critically important and is central to the BBFC’s online safety efforts.”

She added: ‘The challenges young people now face in the UK are greater than ever before – and I am determined to give a voice to their needs. I can’t wait for the opportunities this next chapter will bring.’ The former news host, who is chairman of Barnardo’s and ambassador of Save The Children, will provide a “sounding board” for BBFC chief executive David Austin.

In November, the BBFC will celebrate its 110th anniversary.