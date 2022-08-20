Natasha Hamilton shows off her incredible figure in a Fendi bikini during trip to Marbella

Natasha Hamilton showed off her incredible figure on Friday as she soaked up the sun in Marbella, Spain.

The former Atomic Kitten singer, 40, sported a busty display in a Fendi bikini top and matching bottoms, while covering himself in a black sarong.

She teamed the look with a pair of flip flops and accessorized them with a stylish fedora as she added her tan at a beach club.

The beauty opted for a bronzed makeup palette with a nude lip, while styling her brunette in a low bun.

Natasha was joined by a group of friends and her children during the relaxing sun-filled vacation.

The singer is married to Charles Gray, with whom she started dating in early 2016, shortly after she divorced Ritchie.

They announced their engagement in November of that year and got married in September at a beautiful Lake Como location.

Natasha shared more photos from their wedding album last month, posting the moments when she walked down the aisle and exchanged rings with her husband.

The star looked stunning in a fitted lace dress with a tulle fishtale train, which she paired with a flowing veil.

In one image, Natasha held out her hand as Charles slipped a wedding ring on her finger during the romantic lakeside ceremony.

Natasha sported her auburn locks in bouncy curls and sported a glamorous makeup face, beaming from ear to ear in the gorgeous snaps.

In another sweet image, Natasha walked down the aisle as her emotional bridesmaids watched from the side.

In the third image, Natasha flashed a big smile as she looked at her new husband.

The couple tied the knot on beautiful Lake Como, with the singer posting a photo next to Charles as they sailed across the water on a boat.

She captioned the post: ‘Mr & Mrs Gay, 25.09.2021 – Until the end ❤️’

The couple has been together for five years and looked excited in the selfie – with Charles in a black suit and slate tie while Natasha wore a deep flower-embellished dress with a flowing detailed train and a wide veil.

Her Atomic Kitten bandmates Liz McClarnon and Jenny Frost shared a photo with the bride, gushing about her wedding.

Liz captioned her snap: ‘How gorgeous does our @natashahamilton look?! We all had the best day yesterday! Thank you Mr and Mrs Gay ❤️ I can’t believe we got to be a part of such a truly magical day!’

As Jenny added: ‘The best day to celebrate @natashahamilton & @charlesgay yesterday! It was magical from start to finish. Tash, you looked just breathtaking – another level of beautiful. Love you girls!’

The marriage marks Natasha’s second marriage – she was married to Riad Erraji from 2007-2013.

In February 2018, the singer and Charles sparked speculation when she deleted the businessman from her personal Facebook page and unfollowed him on all her public media profiles.

But just two months later, she confirmed they were back at work with a photo of them in bed that read, “Love conquers all.”

In 2019, she insisted that a fifth child with Charles will not be on the map anytime soon.