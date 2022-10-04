Natalie Roser risks wardrobe malfunction while shopping for First Nations art

<!–

Natalie Roser showed off her stylish fashion sense and incredible figure on Tuesday when she donned a barely there, low-cut crop top.

The fashion model, 32, was “shopping” for First Nations artwork at the Gallery of Central Australia in Yulara, Northern Territory.

She posted a few snaps on Instagram with the caption “Art Shop for My House” as she tossed around in tight brown leather pants.

The blonde bombshell completed the look with white knee-high boots, a white-and-gold handbag and a chunky gold necklace.

She pulled her golden locks back into a high pony and opted for a bronzed smoky eye paired with a bold red lip.

It comes after Natalie made hearts beat faster with a snappy photoshoot during a girls outing in New Caledonia recently.

The Sydney-based model posted a daring video to Instagram showing off her figure in a skimpy red and blue bikini.

The blond beauty wasn’t afraid to wet her hair as she posed and smoothed in the crystal clear waters.

At one point, she adjusted her top and shook her body before grabbing an overhanging tree branch to adjust her position.

She wrote next to the video that she “felt” it.

Natalie is one of Australia’s most in-demand models and recently ran a Guess jeans campaign in the United States.

Last month, she revealed intimate details of her marriage to Home and Away star Harley Bonner in a loving Instagram post.

After rumors circulated about their long-distance relationship, she confirmed she was no longer living with her husband in their Newcastle home.

She told The Daily Telegraph that Harley, 31, had moved to Thailand shortly after their wedding in February to study energetic healing and meditation.

‘He’s so happy. It’s definitely an unconventional first year of marriage,” she said.