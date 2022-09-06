Natalie Roser risks a major wardrobe malfunction as she shows off her figure in a VERY racy sweater

<!–

Natalie Roser was ready to risk it all when she showed off her incredible figure on Tuesday.

The fashion model, 32, looked piping hot as she dressed in bright orange sweatpants pulled low on her hips to show off her toned abs.

She paired it with a large lavender sweater, pulling the hem across her chest to reveal a spicy touch of underbust.

Natalie uploaded the snap to Instagram with the caption: ‘Pilates [with Janis Blums]. Conscious, healthy eating. Pay off. Get my strength back.’

It comes just days after she enjoyed a wild girls night out with her best friend, model Laura Dundovic.

The blonde bombshells celebrated the new range from Natalie’s lingerie label, Rose & Bare.

They were joined by several other gorgeous models at The Strand Hotel in Darlinghurst, Sydney, where they enjoyed dinner and drinks.

The beauties all wore nude and white themed ensembles for the occasion.

Hostess with the most Natalie showed off her sensational figure in a white cropped mini dress.

Meanwhile, Laura, 34, took a walk on the wild side and slipped into a devious PVC dress.

The girls spent the night at the hotel and undressed to model Natalie’s beautiful brand for dinner.

Laura showed off her roomy cleavage in an embroidered beige bra and matching underwear, while Natalie was stunned in a pale pink bralette set.

In addition to being a lingerie designer, Natalie is also a successful model married to former Home and Away star Harley Bonner.

The genetically blessed couple tied the knot at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February after a five-year relationship.

In 2020, the couple moved in together in Rose Bay, Sydney after previously living in the US for two years.