Natalie Roser reveals her husband Harley Bonner now lives in Thailand after they married months ago

Natalia Roser shocked her fans on Tuesday when she revealed that her husband of just five months, Harley Bonner, no longer lives in Australia.

The Sydney-based model, who is currently renovating the couple’s new home in Newcastle, made the surprising confession during an Instagram Q&A.

A fan asked the blonde bombshell why Harley wasn’t there to help with renovations on the property.

She posted a screenshot of herself and the former Home and Away star, 31, video calling each other, with the caption: “He’s currently living in Thailand!”

Natalie went on to say that they “FaceTime” each other to make decisions.

Harley has not posted anything on his social media to reveal why he moved abroad or when he will be back.

The move comes after his departure from the hit soap opera Home and Away after less than a year on the show.

Harley made his Home and Away debut last August as the handsome trauma surgeon Dr Logan Bennett.

Natalie and Harley bought their new home in Newcastle, NSW – an ’80s refurbishment – on May 20 for $821.00.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house sits on a 510 sq. ft. block, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Natalie married Harley at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley in February after dating for five years.

Maxim’s cover girl announced her engagement to the actor last November.

In 2020, the couple moved in together in Rose Bay, Sydney.

They had previously lived in the US for two years.

Natalie is one of Australia’s most in-demand models and recently ran a Guess jeans campaign in the United States.

She is also a regular at Miami Swim Week.