Natalie Roser on why she no longer lives with her husband Harley Bonner

Bikini model Natalie Roser has spoken of her “unconventional first year of marriage” with former Home and Away actor Harley Bonner.

After rumors circulated about their long-distance relationship, the 32-year-old confirmed on Monday that she was no longer living with her husband at their Newcastle home.

She said The Daily Telegraph that Harley, 31, had moved to Thailand shortly after their wedding in February to study energetic healing and meditation.

Although Natalie admits she “doesn’t understand” that world, she still supports Harley as he “makes his dreams come true.”

‘He’s so happy. It’s definitely an unconventional first year of marriage,” she said.

“He’s making his dreams come true and who would I be to stand in his way of doing something he’s wanted to do for so long?”

Natalie said it was preferable for Harley to travel solo in their first year of marriage than to do it later on the track when they have kids.

She also doesn’t plan to visit him because she doesn’t want to be a “distraction.”

“We live our own lives and it works,” she added.

While Harley, who left Home and Away in January due to the show’s Covid-19 vaccine policy, continues his spiritual path, Natalie is back home on the tools.

She’s in the process of renovating the couple’s new home in Newcastle: an eighties four-bedroom fixer-upper that she bought at auction on 20 May.

Maxim’s cover girl announced her engagement to the actor last November.

