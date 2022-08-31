Natalie Roser and Laura Dundovic strip down to barely-there underwear at a Sydney hotel

Models and best friends Natalie Roser and Laura Dundovic enjoyed a wild girls night out on Wednesday night.

The blonde bombshells celebrated the new range from Natalie’s lingerie label, Rose & Bare.

The two women were joined by several other gorgeous models at The Strand Hotel in Darlinghurst, Sydney, where they enjoyed dinner and drinks.

Lingerie party! Blonde bombshells Natalie Roser (pictured) and Laura Dundovic stripped down to barely any underwear at a Sydney hotel on Wednesday to celebrate Natalie’s lingerie line Rose & Bare

Laura showed off her roomy cleavage in an embroidered beige bra

The beauties all wore nude and white themed ensembles for the occasion.

Hostess with the most Natalie showed off her sensational figure in a white cropped mini dress.

Meanwhile, Laura took a walk on the wild side and slipped into a devious PVC dress.

Natalie stuns in a light pink bralette set from her own range

The girls spent the night at the hotel and undressed to model Natalie’s beautiful brand for dinner.

while Natalie was stunned in a pale pink bralette set.

In addition to lingerie designer, Natalie is also a successful model.

And her hard work has paid off, as she has recently become the proud new owner of an $821,000 home in Newcastle, NSW.

Natalie, who bought her first home in 2018, bought the two-story 1980s fixer-upper on May 20 after it was listed with a $750,000 auction guide.

The four-bedroom, two-bathroom house, which sits on a 510 sqm block, is in need of renovation, reports The Daily Telegraph.

Natalie Roser is the proud new owner of an $821,000 fixer-upper in Newcastle, NSW

The property benefits from a single garage, long driveway and front garden.

Natalie, 32, is originally from Newcastle and now lives in the eastern suburbs of Sydney, having lived in Los Angeles for a number of years.

Her latest move comes after she married former Home and Away star Harley Bonner in February.

The lingerie model (pictured), who bought her first home in 2018, bought the 1980s two-story home on May 20 after it was listed with a $750,000 auction guide

The genetically blessed couple tied the knot at Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley after a five-year relationship.

Maxim’s cover girl announced her engagement to the actor last November.

In 2020, the couple moved in together in Rose Bay, Sydney.

They had previously lived in the US for two years.

Natalie is one of Australia’s most in-demand models and recently ran a Guess jeans campaign in the United States.

She is also a regular at Miami Swim Week.