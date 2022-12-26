Natalie Roser and Harley Bonner spend their first Christmas together as a married couple

Natalie Roser celebrated her first Christmas with her husband Harley Bonner after being apart for most of a year.

The 32-year-old bikini model celebrated the actor’s return to Australia this week after he traveled to Thailand for several months.

Harley moved from the couple’s Newcastle home shortly after their February wedding to study energy healing and meditation in the Southeast Asian country.

On Sunday, Natalie shared a series of Instagram photos showing the newlyweds celebrating Christmas together.

“First Christmas in our new home and as husband and wife,” he captioned the post.

He then wished his 1.4 million Instagram followers a Merry Christmas.

In the photo, the couple wore matching white suits as they snuggled up by the front steps of their home.

Last week, Natalie documented the countdown to Harley’s return to Australia and shared several sweet moments while waiting for her flight to arrive.

“Back together and stronger than ever,” he wrote alongside his video. ‘I love you @harleympb Welcome home my sweet love!’

The couple tied the knot at the Krinklewood Estate in the Hunter Valley on February 18 after dating for five years. Harley moved to Thailand shortly after her wedding to study energy healing.

Natalie previously said that letting Harley travel alone in her first year of marriage was preferable to her later when they had children.

He also did not visit him abroad because he did not want to be a “distraction”.

“We’re living our own lives and it works,” he added at the time.

While Harley, who resigned from Home and Away in January over the show’s Covid-19 vaccine policy, pursued her spiritual path, Natalie was back home with the tools.

As Harley followed her spiritual path, Natalie was busy renovating the couple’s new home in Newcastle: a fixer-upper 1980s four-bedroom house (pictured) that she bought at auction on May 20.

The Maxim cover girl had announced her engagement to the actor last November.

Harley resigned from Home and Away in January over the show’s Covid-19 vaccine policy