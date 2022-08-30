Natalie Portman sports a casual look as she takes her dog out for a walk in Los Feliz

Natalie Portman was spotted taking her adorable fluffy white doggy out for a morning walk in Los Feliz on Monday.

The Academy Award-winning actress, 41, sported a casual look for the day, wearing a gray Rodarte T-shirt and jeans that showed off her toned legs.

The outing comes amid reports that her latest show, Lady in the Lake, was forced to suspend shooting due to threats from local Baltimore “drug dealers.”

The Israeli-born American actress paired her outfit with comfortable white Birkenstocks sandals.

She wore her short dark brown locks side parted and falling down in loose curls.

The beauty seemed to be fresh for the walk, letting her natural features shine through.

News broke earlier in the day that a pair of drug dealers in Baltimore threatened to shoot the set of a new Portman show if they didn’t stop filming on their block, but told production they could stay if they coughed up $50,000.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 200 block of Park Avenue in downtown Brooklyn, when two men pointed a gun at a crew member from the Apple TV+ show Lady in the Lake and made their demands.

Baltimore police say the ‘locals’ said they would ‘come back later in the evening’ [and] shoot someone” if they didn’t stop filming, but “keep production going” if they met their $50,000 demand.

“The production leaders decided to exercise caution and reschedule the shooting after finding another location,” police said.

Police say the men were local drug dealers The Baltimore banner.

The studio that made the show, Endeavor Content, confirmed the incident in a statement to Deadline and said no one was hurt.

Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, according to their on-call time, a driver from our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a pistol pointed at our driver, and then they fled the location.’

“We are working with the Baltimore Police Department while the investigation continues. The safety and security of our crew, cast and everyone who works on our productions is our top priority, and we are grateful that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures in the future.’

Lady in the Lake also plays Lupita Nyong’o, whose character clashes with Portman’s while investigating a local murder.

Lady in the Lake is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s bestseller of the same name and Portman plays a journalist investigating a murder in Baltimore in the 1960s.

The show also stars Lupita Nyong’o as “a hard-working woman who juggles motherhood, many jobs, and a passionate commitment to furthering Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda,” according to Apple.

Despite the incident, Endeavor Content said they were still excited to shoot in Baltimore.

“It was a privilege to film Lady in the Lake in Baltimore, working with the vibrant community in many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support in continuing production in the great city of Baltimore and surrounding communities.”