Natalie Portman showcases her stylish airport fashion in blue jeans while rolling a Dior suitcase

Natalie Portman was spotted checking in at the airport earlier on Monday after attending the star-studded Toronto International Film Festival.

The 41-year-old talented actress made sure she looked comfortable and casual for her busy travel day.

The star attended the film festival’s premiere of Carmen on Sunday night to support her husband, Benjamin Millepied, 45, as he celebrated his directorial debut.

Beautiful: Natalie Portman, 41, was photographed Monday at a Toronto airport after attending the city’s famous film festival

For comfort, the mother of two chose to fly on a crowded plane and wore classic high-waisted blue jeans.

She paired her pants with a short-sleeved print T-shirt that she tucked into the waist of her jeans.

Natalie had sunglasses hanging from the neckline of her shirt and later put the black sunglasses on her head.

The beauty was on a quick shopping spree at the airport and was pictured carrying a large white Dior gift bag. The beautiful star has been an ambassador of the luxury brand since 2011.

Busy day: Mum of two appeared to be in good spirits as she prepared to board a plane to fly out of Toronto on Monday

In addition to a Dior gift bag, Natalie also wore a branded tote bag over her left shoulder.

She was also seen rolling a small Dior suitcase, which costs about $3,900 according to the brand’s official website.

On the back of the luggage, the letters NP were monogrammed on a thin strip of fabric, which appear to be the initials of her name.

Her dark brown hair was parted in the middle and fell down to brush her shoulders in elegant waves. Natalie added a touch of dark eyeshadow and eyeliner for a classy touch to her look for today.

After going through the process of checking in and receiving her boarding pass, the Black Swan actress smiled and appeared to be in good spirits for her flight.

Fashionable: The actress wore jeans and a printed shirt to stay comfortable during her travels

Big Supporter: Natalie attended the premiere of her husband Carmen’s film at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday night

Natalie was by her husband’s side when they both attended the red carpet premiere and screening of his film adaptation titled Carmen at the Toronto Film Festival.

The film is a reimagined remake of the famous 1875 opera and musical of the same title, set on the US-Mexico border, according to IMDB.

Directed by Benjamin, the cast included Keep Breathing actress, Melissa Barrera and Normal People star, Paul Mescal.

The Thor actress posed for photos with her choreographer husband wearing a stunning gold Dior ensemble. Benjamin also looked stylish in a black suit with a white shirt.

Stunning: Natalie recently celebrated her 10-year wedding anniversary with her husband, Benjamin, last August; pictured in July in Rome

Long-term: The two stars first met in the Oscar-winning film called Black Swan, and began dating shortly after; seen together in July in London

Natalie and Benjamin recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August last month, after they tied the knot in 2012.

The pair first crossed paths in 2009 while filming the Oscar-winning film, Black Swan. While the actress starred, Benjamin was hired as the head choreographer.

Reminiscing about being in love with her current husband on set during an interview on Sirius XM City Hallthe star explained: “I met my husband on it, so I guess I was in dreamland, so it seemed pretty fun the whole time.”

“We had a whole, like he taught me to dance,” Natalie added. ‘It was certainly exciting and fun. It was beautiful. I don’t know immediately. It was like I really got to know him and then it was like, ‘Oh yeah, this is the person.’

The couple share two children, five-year-old Amalia and 11-year-old son Aleph.