Natalie Portman opts for casual comfort in beige jacket and navy sweatpants at JFK Airport

Natalie Portman came back to the United States after a long trip to France, also attending events during Paris Fashion Week.

The Oscar-winning actress landed Friday at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport and was then spotted making her way through the turnstiles with at least one girlfriend.

Portman had been hard at work shooting the upcoming Apple TV+ miniseries Lady In The Lake, which began in April, but production was temporarily halted over the summer after threats of violence.

Back in the US, Natalie Portman, 41, was the image of casual comfort when she arrived in New York on Friday after a trip to Paris, France

Before the flight across the Atlantic, 41-year-old Portman kept casual and comfortable in the fashion department in dark blue jeans and a black sweatshirt over a white T-shirt.

She covered herself with a light brown jacket that seemed to fit perfectly in rainy weather

To round out her overall look, the Black Swan star wore pointed black leather boots and her long brown locks were pulled back in a bun with a part in the middle.

The mother of two opted for the caution, wearing a protective face mask over her mouth and nose, which is optional at this point in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sh appeared to be traveling with at least one girlfriend, who also decided to wear a face mask.

Portman was spotted at Paris Fashion Week, including the Dior Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 Fashion Show a few weeks ago.

At this point, there’s no telling if Portman will now return to the set of Lady In The Lake, which is filming in Baltimore, Maryland.

Production was paused in late August due to that threat, which has since been blamed on local drug dealers who said they would shell the set unless they were given $50,000.

“The production leaders decided to exercise caution and reschedule the shooting after finding another location,” the Baltimore Police Department told police. Los Angeles Times.

The miniseries, for which Portman plays a journalist investigating a murder and also serves as an executive producer, is expected to continue filming until the fall, the report said. Variety.

The cast also includes Moses Ingram, Y’lan Noel, Mikey Madison, Brett Gelman, MIke Epps, Noah Jupe, Byron Bowers, Josiah Cross, Pruitt Taylor Vince and onnie Gene Blevins.

During her recent travels, Portman also made her way to Canada for the Toronto International Film Festival, where she supported her husband Benjamin Millepied’s film Carmen.

The music drama, Millepied’s directorial debut, had its world premiere at the acclaimed festival.

The couple met in the fall of 2009 on the set of Black Swan. Portman, who co-starred with Mila Kunis, won the Academy Award for Best Actress, while ballet-trained Millepied was hired to choreograph the film.