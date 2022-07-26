Natalie Portman is put to the test by Bear Grylls on Running Wild

Big screen action hero Natalie Portman had a lot to learn from real life adventurer Bear Grylls during her performance on his show Running Wild.

The Hollywood star kicked off National Geographic’s Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge in the wild landscape of Southern Utah, where the actress learned how to descend several canyons.

But there was one challenge that Natalie, 41, didn’t quite agree to, calling Bear’s unique method of filtering water as “gross.”

After trekking through the canyons, Natalie and Bear finally discovered a shallow pool of water.

Bear explained to the actress that they had to filter and boil the muddy water before they could drink it.

“This water is really full of dead flies and dirt and stuff,” he explained before contemplating with Natalie what to use as a filter.

“We could use a sock, but again, you’ll need your sock a little,” he said, before offering his underpants.

‘Are we going to filter sludge water through underwear?’ a shocked Natalie asked.

Bear got to work cutting away his underwear with his knife after Natalie asked if he wanted “some privacy.”

“I mean, it won’t be completely clean,” he told the star, and she joked back, “That’s an understatement.”

As the two got to work filtering the water, a disgusting-looking Natalie admitted, “This is disgusting.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Natalie spoke to Bear about her passion for starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster movies.

“I pinch myself every day like this is really cool,” Natalie, who first starred as Jane Foster in 2011’s Thor, told Bear.

Natalie currently plays the Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder. “Loved that they had it like a Thor, you know? Thor is a concept, not a singular person per se and I’m excited to make a movie that my son likes,” she said, referring to her son, Aleph, 11.

“He said, ‘Can you keep making Marvel movies?'”

But Aleph’s favorite Marvel hero isn’t his mother, she admitted, confessing that her son “loves Doctor Strange a lot.” And Thor, of course.’

She also shared that the training regimen to get in shape to play Mighty Thor is intense.

The actress, who also told Grylls she’s vegan because she refused to eat maggots, said: “It’s super, super physical for Thor.

“There’s also more flexibility in the Thor stuff. You can run and swim and you can do strength training. You can get it all mixed up. It’s not that specific.’

In the new season, Bear teaches celebrity guests essential survival skills that they must master and then prove they can use in a stressful situation.

Other celebrities taking up the challenge this season include Ashton Kutcher, Simu Liu, Florence Pugh, Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle.

