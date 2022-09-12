Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied at Carmen premiere at Toronto Film Festival

<!–

Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied were dressed to perfection on Sunday as they represented his film Carmen for its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The 41-year-old Oscar winner had all eyes on her thanks to her glowing gold-and-silver ensemble, while her husband, 45, looked smart in a suit as they led the other stars at the premiere.

Based on both the musical and the opera of the same name, Carmen marks the directorial debut of the French dancer and choreographer.

Melissa Barrera, of In The Heights fame, stars as the title character, who embarks on a journey from Mexican deserts to Los Angeles.

Natalie’s semi-sheer outfit featured delicate gold-and-silver embroidery in hypnotic designs.

Her short-sleeved blouse was wrapped around her midriff with a narrow rope, and the top also had a stand-up collar.

Her voluminous skirt reached almost to the floor, revealing a hint of her shiny open-toed heels.

The Black Swan actress wore her dark brown hair parted in the middle and tied up in a bun, showing off her impeccably made-up face and smoky eyes.

Benjamin, who has been married to the actress since 2012, went without a tie and wore a classic black suit.

Mexican-born actress Melissa Barrera stood out in a skimpy black ensemble with a ruffled crop top that showed off her tight midriff and had a sleek bow tied across her chest.

She paired it with a black mini skirt, but the intriguing look was enlivened by a voluminous black tulle train that followed behind her.

The Scream actress completed her look by towering in a set of black platform heels.

Normal People star Paul Mescal looked chic in a black suit with double breasted buttons, extra buttons and short peaked lapels.

He wore his disheveled dark hair short and didn’t have a plain shirt sticking out from under his coat.

Legendary Spanish actress Rossy de Palma looked playful in a black mini dress with a drape over her chest and shoulders and a feathered skirt and sleeves.

She was wearing a black clutch and was wearing black open-toed heels.

