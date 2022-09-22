Natalie Morales is shocked by Montecito real estate prices

The Talk’s co-host, Natalie Morales, seemed stunned by the price tags on real estate in Montecito, despite being worth $18 million herself.

DailyMail.com saw Natalie reading a local real estate magazine on Saturday while having lunch with her family at the Pierre LaFond & Co Market in Montecito, California.

Located two hours north of Los Angeles, the chic seaside enclave has recently become THE place to live for stars like Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Aniston, Adam Levine and, of course, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

As she studied the pages of the latest issue of Montecito Journal Real Estates 2022, Natalie was able to point out several houses and show them to her husband, Joe Rhodes.

She heard them say, ‘Wow, [the homes] are so expensive, look at this one!’

An onlooker tells DailyMail.com, “When someone as rich as Natalie is snapping at real estate prices, you know things are getting out of hand!”

The chic seaside enclave is two hours north of Los Angeles. Residents include Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and of course the Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Natalie, her investment banker husband of nearly 25 years, and their sons Josh, 18, and Luke, 13, currently live in a six-bedroom, five-bathroom, $6.8 million mansion in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

They also own a $3.5 million rustic-style vacation condo in Vail, Colorado.

“It was more of a bucket list thing for my husband and I,” the longtime New Yorker said in an interview. “My kids went to seventh and second grade. It seemed like it was time for a change.’

But the skyrocketing prices in Montecito may be too much of a change.

They will make anyone flinch, even someone like Natalie, 50, who is reportedly worth around $18 million.

She seemed to at least consider a move, as DailyMail.com caught her reading a community bulletin board where local real estate agents, handymen, massage therapists and dog walkers post their ads.

After eating lunch, she walked away with a copy of the real estate publication under her arm.

Natalie made headlines last October when she replaced Sharon Osbourne, 69, on CBS chat fest The Talk

After decades of couch-sharing with Matt Lauer on NBC’s Today Show, starring in the real-life crime hit Dateline, and co-hosting Access Hollywood, Natalie made headlines last October when she replaced Sharon Osbourne, 69, on the CBS show. chat fest The Talk.

Natalie, a marathon runner and triathlete, looked incredibly fit as she shopped for clothes and gifts in-store.

She wouldn’t be the first talk show host to move to Montecito.

Both Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres have built huge real estate portfolios in the area.

The market is hotter than ever with wealthy buyers pouring cold hard cash on both land and finished estates.

A demolished house can bring in millions and inspire bidding wars.

Economic experts call Montecito “recession-proof” due to constant demand from buyers with deep pockets.