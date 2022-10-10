Natalie Imbruglia wore army pants in the music video for Torn because she was 'so body dysmorphic'

<!–

Her debut single was released in 1997 and became an iconic, Grammy-nominated hit.

And in a new interview, Natalie Imbruglia revealed she wore army trousers in the 1997 Torn music video to ‘hide her figure’ because she was ‘so body dysmorphic and insecure’.

The Australian-British singer, 47, wore khaki pants with a dragon-covered tank top and zip-up hoodie in the music video, which helped pave the way for new clothing styles for women.

Natalie revealed to The independent how she refused to wear a dress in the commercial for her 1997 hit because she didn’t want to show off her body shape.

The former Neighbors star explained: ‘The army trousers weren’t even cool army trousers – they weren’t fashionable or anything.

‘My intention in wearing it was so you couldn’t see my silhouette because I didn’t want anyone to see. But it ended up having a power in it because it was like [seen as] androgyny cool.

But it really came from a place of ‘thank God I don’t have to wear a dress!’

The Australian-British star – who played Beth Brennan in the soap opera Neighbors – also had insecurities about her music career and went into a lot of debt to pursue her dream.

Natalie recalled: ‘I couldn’t get a work permit and I couldn’t get a job. When I signed my record deal my UK visa was about to expire and I owed my landlord two grand.’

Opening up about where her impostor syndrome came from, she said: ‘I grew up as a stage kid – I was a trained performer.

‘But in some ways it felt a bit cheesy for what I was trying to do [as an artist]. So I couldn’t marry those things in my head. And you know I was in debt and I had been famous for being on this TV show.’

Natalie recently recalled how she lost some ‘confidence’ after a difficult time when her fourth album Come To Life – which she worked on with Coldplay’s Chris Martin – flopped in Australia and saw its UK and US releases cancelled.

She said earlier this year: ‘I don’t think I went through the best period of my career and I think I felt like I wasn’t good at anything.

‘That’s my confidence – no matter what field you work in, I don’t think any level of success means you’ll never be insecure.

‘So I just went through a period where I just felt, ‘I can’t do this. I’m not good at this’. And it lasted too long’.

Natlie returned with Male – a collection of covers of songs by male artists – in 2015, but would not record her own music for another three years.

Fortunately, a writing trip to Nashville helped her regain her confidence and pride in her music, resulting in the 2021 album Firebird.

She added: ‘It wasn’t until I went to Nashville and did a writing tour that I got over it [insecurity] because I just thought, ‘Throw me in the deep end, give me 10 days and two sessions a day’.

‘And I wrote this song called ‘When You Love Too Much’ and I was like, ‘I’m really proud of that. It’s a really good song’.

‘And then it was great, because getting your confidence back when you haven’t got it is the best gift. It’s nice to have that feeling and to have a really creative burst.’