Natalie Imbruglia shows off her edgy style credentials in a lipstick print top and tiered mesh skirt

Natalie Imbruglia put on an animated display as she took the stage at CarFest North in Cheshire on Sunday.

The singer, 47, wore a black short-sleeved top with a striking pattern of red lipstick over it.

Pop star Natalie wore a tiered black mesh skirt that ended just above her knee, while cinching her waist with a large black belt with a metal buckle.

Born to perform: Natalie Imbruglia, 47, put on an animated display as she took the stage at Car Fest North in Cheshire on Sunday

Accented with a chunky silver necklace, the Australian star opted for a glamorous makeup palette.

Her body art was visible on her arms as she performed her hits for her fans.

Natalie previously revealed that her ‘less is more’ beauty routine consists of drinking lots of water, wearing SPF sunscreen and removing her makeup every night.

Striking: the singer wore a black short-sleeved top with a striking pattern of red lipstick over it

In style: Pop star Natalie wore a tiered black mesh skirt that ended just above her knee, while cinching her waist with a large black belt with a metal buckle

Looks good: The Australian star accessory with a chunky silver chain and opted for a glamorous makeup palette

The Torn singer told Kate Waterhouse’s blog that she would rather wear a tinted moisturizer with SPF than foundation.

“You don’t necessarily have to wear foundation these days,” she said. “With tinted moisturizer you get a really good SPF and lighter coverage.”

Natalie, who started her career in the 1990s on the Australian soap Neighbors, has her own skincare line called Iluka.

Edgy Style References: Natalie completed her look by opting for a pair of chunky black boots with silver eyelets

Inked: Her body art was visible on her arms as she raised them in the air as she performed her hits for her fans

Making music: The Australian singer-turned-singer is best known for her 1997 hit single Torn, while she also appeared on the soap opera Neighbors

She told earlier Beauty heaven: ‘I know I have my skincare line now, but I think you should drink a lot of water, sleep a lot and exercise.

“Combined with a really good skincare routine, these are the best things you can do for your skin.”

The Australian actress-turned-singer is best known for her 1997 hit single Torn.