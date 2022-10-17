Natalie Imbruglia cuts a stylish figure as she takes to the stage at The O2 Ritz in Manchester 

<!–

Natalie Imbruglia looked cheerful as she took the stage at The 02 Ritz in Manchester on Sunday.

The Torn singer, 47, cut a stylish figure in a black mesh ensemble as she performed for fans on the first night of her Firebird UK tour.

The Australian star wore a black floral mesh top with short sleeves and a bright green number underneath.

She opted for a midi dark skater skirt with ruffles that also boasted of mesh detailing and pinched her at the waist with a large waistband.

Natalie rocked a pair of black lace-up boots with heels as she danced onstage during the performance.

The singer completed her outfit with several gold pendant necklaces and a simple bracelet.

She completed her ensemble with a radiant palette of makeup and styling her dark brown locks in loose waves.

The performance was the first of the British star tour and she will take the stage in Birmingham, followed by Glasgow later this week.

Natalie sold more than four million copies worldwide with her debut single Torn which topped the charts 25 years ago.

She reflected on the Grammy-nominated track when she appeared on This Morning last month.

The star delighted fans with her appearance and they were impressed with her youthful appearance, noting that she had “barely aged” since its release.

Speaking to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield about the 1997 hit, she noted, “It was just a wink. I had no idea what impact it would have!’

She admitted that she thought her background working on Neighbors would hinder her success, adding: “Being out of a soap, I thought people would give me a hard time.

“I chased the song around the world. I’m so grateful to be a part of something that has touched so many people.”